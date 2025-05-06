Traditional data management tools often limit the potential of events by storing them in static, structured formats for delayed processing, causing immediate loss of actionable value. To reclaim this value, organizations must restore data to its original dynamic form. This process involves capturing events as they happen—whether from core transactions on mainframes, sensor data from IoT devices or other critical sources—and turning them into actionable intelligence.

This pivotal shift, from batch processing to real-time data views, sets a robust foundation for event-led integration. By facilitating the continuous flow of events from their point of origin to the places they are needed, organizations can transform their data infrastructure from static systems into dynamic, insight-driven frameworks.

These frameworks unlock real-time insights, enabling decisive actions and creating competitive advantage. As organizations embrace this essential first step, they position themselves to effectively harness real-time intelligence and respond swiftly to emerging opportunities.