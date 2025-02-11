What is an embedded iPaaS?

It facilitates seamless integration with various software applications, data sources and network devices without requiring the user to leave the host application environment.

At the enterprise level, computing networks are extraordinarily complex and dynamic. And as businesses adopt modern development practices and cloud-native technologies (such as Agile and DevOps methodologies, microservices, Docker containers, Kubernetes and serverless computing functions), networking and application management is only growing more intricate.

Nonetheless, enterprises must find a way to manage the constant influx of integration requests from existing and prospective customers, which can be a challenging feat for businesses with limited engineering resources.

EiPaaS services streamline the process by creating a data orchestration layer that handles integration requests and interacts with third-party app application programming interfaces (APIs) across the network.

Adopting embedded iPaaS technologies enable businesses to use development resources more efficiently. Engineers get to focus on integration logic and feature innovation and enterprises get more secure, more agile computing networks.

Like iPaaS, embedded iPaaS (EiPaaS) offers many benefits to businesses looking for advanced integration solutions. EiPaaS, however, was designed specifically as a white-label, software-native solution for scalable customer integrations.