What is data synchronization?

Data synchronization is crucial for maintaining optimal data quality within enterprise applications, with use cases ranging from mobile device syncing to complex enterprise database management.

Digital environments are increasingly distributed; they comprise various servers, applications and network components spread across countries and continents. And simultaneously, both consumers and businesses are increasingly reliant on cloud-based and cloud-native applications.

Together, these trends mean sprawling, dynamic, multimodal IT ecosystems that generate massive quantities of data (from diverse sources, in a range of formats) that must be parsed and processed. Data records also change frequently in modern IT environments.

To keep systems running effectively, development teams have to ensure that all applications in the infrastructure have access to, and work with, accurate uniform data.

This is where data synchronization tools enter the picture.

Data synchronization services automate data reconciliation processes so every network component is working with accurate, up-to-date data records at all times, and the entire network works runs efficiently for IT teams and users. Without data synchronization tools, teams would have to propagate record changes through the ecosystem using tedious manual data entry.

Syncing software helps make sure that enterprise applications, systems and networks run on the latest data, helping businesses better leverage the wealth of data that modern architectures produce.