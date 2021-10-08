What is a message queue?

Today’s enterprise computing environments are complex and highly decentralized. Messaging makes it easier to integrate applications and services on diverse platforms by providing a single, robust and secure shared messaging backbone. This protects against data loss and ensures that systems continue to function even with unstable connectivity.

Message queues are uniquely suited for integrating on-premises backend systems with cloud services. In cloud architectures, applications are often broken down into small, independent components. This makes it easier to design and code them, and also easier to manage their performance. Message queues enable these decoupled cloud-based applications to communicate with each other or with on-premises systems.

Message queuing increases architecture resilience because the messages can have persistence. This means they’re stored to disk until the service receiving the message confirms processing. Messaging queues can be used in scenarios requiring high levels of security, fault tolerance and accuracy, such as financial transaction processing, air-travel booking or updating healthcare patient records.

Message queues can also be used to enable applications and systems residing in different clouds (whether public cloud or private cloud) to communicate, even if they are located in different countries or even on remote continents. Using a message queue increases fault tolerance and can be used to prevent data being duplicated or lost across geographically and technically disparate systems. Because each service within the system is decoupled, or logically separated from the others, each can continue to function if other services or applications fail or stall.

Message queues work across disparate applications such as mobile, IoT and traditional transaction system records. They also support various platforms, such as virtual machines and containers, and can enable integration between legacy applications and today’s latest solutions.