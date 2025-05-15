IBM Application integration solutions

Securely and seamlessly connect, automate and modernize applications and systems.
Integration is essential

IBM Integration solutions help connect applications and systems to unlock critical data quickly and securely, eliminating silos while accelerating automation and data transformation. This modern, efficient approach to integrations helps organizations accelerate innovation, derive value from data and modernize their applications for AI.
IBM iPaaS

Drive connected experiences for customers, partners and employees with a hybrid, unified iPaaS.

 IBM API Connect

An API management solution to build, manage, secure and socialize all your APIs wherever they live, at scale.

 IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration

Accelerate innovation, unlock data value and modernize applications for AI with comprehensive iPaaS capabilities.

 IBM Event Automation

A fully composable solution that detects new trends, customer issues or competitive threats between disparate events.

 IBM B2B Integration

Modern, secure B2B integration solution built to optimize the management of mission-critical EDI and B2B API transactions.

 IBM Cloud Pak for Integration

A hybrid integration solution enabling API and event-led integration, messaging and connectivity capabilities.

 IBM MQ

Market-leading high-performance, security-rich and assured delivery messaging solution for businesses.

 IBM Managed File Transfer

Move over 1 million files per day with IBM Managed File Transfer, the world’s most used file transfer platform.

Total Economic Impact of IBM Integration

Businesses today face a chaos of connectivity with data silos, inefficient workflows and system limitations on information sharing. The capacity to build, manage and govern integrations regardless of location and hosting environment helps tame the chaos.

176% Return on investment (ROI)

IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying webMethods.

 40% Reduction in application downtime

By consolidating onto a single SaaS-based integration platform and improving the quality of integrations, the composite reduces application downtime by 40%.

 USD2.4M Net present value (NPV)

The interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization experiences benefits of USD 3.81 million over three years versus costs of USD 1.38 million.

 33% Reduction in time to complete a complex integration project

webMethods reduces the time required for complex integration projects from three months to two months for the composite organization.

Real stories. Real impact.

large dumptruck in utah copper mine

Komatsu

Komatsu Australia used iPaaS to achieve 30% faster development and reduce time to integrate a single file source from five days to one.
FAW Volkswagen leadspace image

Faw Volkswagen

Beyond producing great vehicles, the company wanted to turn first-time buyers into lifetime customers.
Recognition

The Forrester Wave™: API Management Software
Forrester names IBM a leader in API management software in the Q3 2024, 24-criterion evaluation of API management software providers.
Gartner Critical Capabilities for API Management
API management enables enterprises to discover, monitor, secure, monetize and control their APIs. IBM is ranked #1 in 4 out of 6 Use Cases in the 2024 report.
TrustRadius’ Inaugural 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award
IBM API Connect rated by real users as the ‘best’ in three key insight areas: price for value, capabilities, and customer relationship.
IDC December 2024 Marketscape
IDC lists IBM and our Sterling software as a leader in MarketScape: Worldwide Business-to-Business Middleware Vendor Assessment.
Take the next step

Discover how you can use these enterprise integration solutions to achieve new levels of business performance

