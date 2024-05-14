The new B2B onboarding platform has delivered excellent results to date, enabling the bank to reduce the number of steps for onboarding by half and to double the number of services it offers, such as REST services for virtual account management and transaction inquiry services. By reducing time to market for enrolling partners and creating new B2B services, Alinma Bank more easily opens up new revenue channels—a competitive advantage over other banks in the market.

In the previous onboarding process, when an Alinma Bank business representative submitted a request to add a partner, the request went to the technical team for implementation and integration with the IBM DataPower Gateway appliances and other internal systems, which could take days or even weeks. Today the business side of Alinma can use the API portal to enroll new partners, granting them access to specific services and disabling others.

Ahmed Gamil, B2B Channels Advisor for Alinma Bank, estimates the testing process that previously took weeks now takes a single day.

Documentation and versioning of APIs is also greatly improved with the new platform. Before, sharing services was difficult to track, and ensuring partners were using the latest versions of the bank’s applications was an ongoing challenge. Now partners can log in directly to the API portal to find current documentation.

New features provide added value. “The analytics component of the API management capability is very powerful for us for tracking transactions, utilizing the API management capability and gaining insights into any API issues,” says Gamil. “We can easily track and monitor that activity through the analytics dashboards—which is also very helpful for the B2B platform.”

Red Hat OpenShift has truly revolutionized the onboarding platform’s flexibility and scalability and enables a host of robust services. Whereas new virtual servers previously took days or weeks to acquire and install, Red Hat OpenShift can spin up nodes to scale as needed. It can also dynamically deploy new services without requiring a restart of the application.

Going forward, the bank will continue its move to containerization and Red Hat OpenShift across its B2B integration layer, as well as other back-end systems. It’s all contributing toward a broader vision. “In line with the strategic objectives of Alinma Bank, the bank seeks to be one of the leading financial institutions in supporting national initiatives aimed at developing an advanced digital economy, including the Open Banking initiative,” says Yasser AlOufi, CIO of Alinma Bank. “The progressive B2B environment will provide a solid foundation for supporting this initiative.”

“Alinma Bank and IBM have been on a highly successful journey together since the bank was launched in 2008,” concludes Gamil. “We’ve used many IBM ready-made products and services during that time, but this may be our first project with IBM professional services. The experience has given us confidence in its value. I think we’ll see more collaborations like this one in the near future.”