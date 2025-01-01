FinOps Solutions

Maximize the value of your tech spend in any cloud environment.
Get the FinOps Guide Explore FinOps case studies
Illustration highlighting FinOps solution across hybrid cloud
FinOps for all cloud costs and all team members

In the age of AI, tech budgets are under extraordinary scrutiny. Yet too often, organizations overspend to make sure everything performs as expected. Organizations self-estimate that 24% of their software spend in the cloud is wasted — money that could be better spent on innovation, infrastructure, security, and better customer experiences.

IBM’s FinOps solutions offer a more strategic approach to cloud spending that goes beyond basic cost management. At all three phases of the FinOps lifecycle – inform, optimize, and operate – you’ll find ways to drive value for every dollar spent while also ensuring that applications get the resources they need in any cloud environment – private, public and Kubernetes. And as you adopt more cloud-native application architectures and your FinOps practice matures, our solutions can grow with you, too, offering advanced insights, forecasting and optimization.
FinOps Lifecycle
Inform: visibility & allocation

In the Inform phase, all stakeholders are empowered with the information and understanding they need to make informed, cost-effective decisions around cloud usage.

Start with the fundamentals:

  • Gather insights into multi-cloud cost and usage from CSPs
  • Discover cost allocation
  • See business mappings, reporting and dashboards

See how to allocate and optimize cloud resources 

Then tackle more advanced tasks:

  • Look at cloud program TCO and unit economics, unit costing
  • Receive advanced allocation of shared costs, and profitability, chargebacks/showbacks.

See how to enable advanced allocations and unit economics 
Optimize: rates & usage

The Optimize phase helps practitioners identify opportunities for additional savings and improve cloud efficiency using the data and capabilities developed in the Inform phase.

Start with the fundamentals:

  • Rightsize recommendations and preferences
  • Optimize container costs
  • Maximze Reserve Instances (RI)/Savings Plans (SP) and RI/SP planner

See how to allocate and optimize cloud resources 

Then tackle more advanced tasks:

  • Automate financial commitment instruments
  • Implement application performance assurance and automated resource optimization
  • Set dynamic IaaS and PaaS scaling and idle resource detection
  • Continuously rightsize container, cluster and automated pod placement

See how to supercharge savings from commitment programs 

See how to optimize cloud and cloud-native usage
Operate: continuous improvement & usage

In the Operate phase, practitioners evaluate performance against business objectives and look for ways to implement organizational changes to improve and operationalize their FinOps practice.

Start with the fundamentals:

  • Create basic budgets and forecasting
  • Implement workload planning
  • Set up alerts, anomaly detection, reporting and insights

See how to allocate and optimize cloud resources 

Then tackle more advanced tasks:

  • Create collaborative, driver-based forecasting and planning with approval workflows
  • Automate horizontal scaling for cost-effective attainment of service level objectives
  • Implement continuous cluster limit and request optimization

See how to forecast and optimize future cloud costs 

See how to optimize cloud and cloud-native usage with trustworthy actions
Client spotlights Our customers use IBM FinOps solutions to manage cloud costs while protecting performance. 30% Reduction in yearly cloud spend

The world’s largest ad company achieved greater visibility into cloud sprawl and spending using the IBM FinOps suite.

 Read the case study 50% reduction in cloud costs

Apptio Cloudability allowed TUI group to gain end-to-end cloud cost transparency, dynamic scalability and better budget tracking at the team level.

 Read the case study 260,000 USD saved over 12 months

IBM Turbonomic executed over 5,800 automated resourcing actions over a 90-day period to ensure performance while saving on public cloud spend.

 Read the case study
Benefits IBM FinOps solutions offer benefits no matter where you are in your cloud journey.
Maximize cloud value

At all FinOps phases, gain cloud cost management and optimization across all cloud vendors to more easily tie spend to the business value delivered.
Protect your business

Experience automated elasticity at scale for all multi-cloud and cloud-native operations to protect performance and control spend.
Collaborate with efficiency

Facilitate deeper cost analysis and partnership between engineering, business leaders and FinOps teams using key optimization metrics.
FinOps Products Allocate and optimize cloud resources
Apptio solutions deliver the data, insights and recommendations needed to understand and eliminate waste from your cloud spend.
Continuous application performance
IBM Turbonomic maximizes your return on IT investments, using automation that helps eliminate overspending in hybrid and multicloud environments.
Resources FinOps: A New Approach to Cloud Financial Management
Use this guide to see how a FinOps operating model can help you maximize the value of the cloud and bring your technology, business and finance teams together for greater collaboration and smarter spending.
How to optimize AWS cloud costs
Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers clients the ability to build modern, scalable applications. Explore this overview of the various methods of AWS cloud cost management—what problems they solve and how best to use them.
Tech spend: How will you pay for it?
There’s no “one-and-done” generative AI investment. As organizations rethink business models, job roles, and workflows, they must also consider the broader IT cost implications—and not all of them are obvious.
Take the next step

Start delivering cloud cost savings now with our FinOps solutions.

 Explore Apptio Explore Turbonomic FinOps
More ways to explore Apptio Cloudability Turbonomic FinOps What is FinOps?