Innovation requires a hybrid future with an iPaaS strategy

Successfully leveraging integration, APIs, events and data is essential to the next paradigm shift from digital transformation to AI transformation​. While there are different ways to approach integration and automation, all roads lead to an integration platform as a service (iPaaS). In fact, iPaaS has been growing rapidly for years and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, integration of necessary apps, systems and data is a moving target. The only constant is change, as applications are replaced and modernized to cloud. In addition, IDC predicts that there will be 1 billion new logical apps in existence by 2028, driven in part by AI. These reasons underpin our huge investment in the iPaaS market.

At a time of such opportunity and innovation in the market, we are bringing together leading technologies from the IBM® and webMethods integration portfolios. Through our investments and inventions, we are intent on helping business leaders turn integration into a competitive advantage.