The history of Kubernetes, whose name comes from the Ancient Greek for “pilot or “helmsman” (the person at the helm who steers the ship) is often traced to 2013 when a trio of engineers at Google—Craig McLuckie, Joe Beda and Brendan Burns—pitched an idea to build an open-source container management system. These tech pioneers were looking for ways to bring Google’s internal infrastructure expertise into the realm of large-scale cloud computing and also enable Google to compete with Amazon Web Services (AWS)—the unrivaled leader among cloud providers at the time.

Traditional IT infrastructure versus virtual IT infrastructure

But to truly understand the history of Kubernetes—also often referred to as “Kube” or “K8s,” a “numeronym” (link resides outside ibm.com)—we have to look at containers in the context of traditional IT infrastructure versus virtual IT infrastructure.

In the past, organizations ran their apps solely on physical servers (also known as bare metal servers). However, there was no way to maintain system resource boundaries for those apps. For instance, whenever a physical server ran multiple applications, one application might eat up all of the processing power, memory, storage space or other resources on that server. To prevent this from happening, businesses would run each application on a different physical server. But running apps on multiple servers creates underutilized resources and problems with an inability to scale. What’s more, having a large number of physical machines takes up space and is a costly endeavor.

Virtualization

Then came virtualization—the process that forms the foundation for cloud computing. While virtualization technology can be traced back to the late 1960s, it wasn’t widely adopted until the early 2000s.

Virtualization relies on software known as a hypervisor. A hypervisor is a lightweight form of software that enables multiple virtual machines (VMs) to run on a single physical server’s central processing unit (CPU). Each virtual machine has a guest operating system (OS), a virtual copy of the hardware that the OS requires to run and an application and its associated libraries and dependencies.

While VMs create more efficient usage of hardware resources to run apps than physical servers, they still take up a large amount of system resources. This is especially the case when numerous VMs are run on the same physical server, each with its own guest operating system.

Containers

Enter container technology. A historical milestone in container development occurred in 1979 with the development of chroot (link resides outside ibm.com), part of the Unix version 7 operating system. Chroot introduced the concept of process isolation by restricting an application’s file access to a specific directory (the root) and its children (or subprocesses).

Modern-day containers are defined as units of software where application code is packaged with all its libraries and dependencies. This allows applications to run quickly in any environment—whether on- or off-premises—from a desktop, private data center or public cloud.

Rather than virtualizing the underlying hardware like VMs, containers virtualize the operating system (usually as Linux or Windows). The lack of the guest OS is what makes containers lightweight, as well as faster and more portable than VMs.