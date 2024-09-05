What is ERP integration?

ERP system integration involves various business functions and software based on organizational type and structure, goals and needs. ERP integration use cases include:

Business intelligence (BI)



Business intelligence refers to a set of processes designed to generate insights and improved business strategies through the analysis of organizational data. Enterprises deploy tools that collect, manage and organize data across different departments to give stakeholders a detailed picture of business operations.

Business intelligence ERP integrations help organizations deploy AI-powered tools to automate the collection and analysis of data. Automating this process helps provide insights based on real-time data that make it possible to proactively update workflows and business operations.

Customer relationship management (CRM)



CRM tools help log and manage data related to customer or potential customer interactions. CRM systems include customer data such as purchase history, contact information and information related to interactions with customer support teams. This data helps sales, marketing and customer service teams increase customer retention, generate new leads and improve customer experience.

ERP integration makes this data visible across various teams, enabling more informed decision-making and optimized sales and marketing initiatives.

Project management



Integrating ERP systems with project management tools helps organizational leaders coordinate tasks and meet deadlines across various teams. Project managers use these integrations to make initiatives and product sprints more efficient and improve project planning. Integrating ERP systems with project management software enables project managers to use one unified system to keep team members updated on business-wide initiatives that might impact their workflows and procedures.

Supply chain management



ERP integration can play a role in supply chain management by integrating data from sales, shipping, warehouse inventory and manufacturing systems. ERP systems help optimize order management, which includes all steps and personnel responsible for an order from its creation to fulfillment. If an issue happens in the manufacturing phase or if there are shipping delays, an integrated system can automate an alert to inventory management teams, which can update warehouses, customers and business management teams on expected delivery times.

E-commerce platforms



ERP e-commerce integration centralizes inventory management, product data, purchase order history and customer data. Centralizing this data enables organizations to automate many functions on their e-commerce sites, such as making sure that website listings are up to date with current inventory.



E-commerce integration enables automation and efficient information sharing across organizations. For example, this integration can help simplify order fulfillment by automating the flow of shipping information to fulfillment warehouses. Marketing and sales teams can use e-commerce information to note high-demand products and sales patterns and adjust strategies accordingly. E-commerce data can help business teams decide when products need to be phased out or when to adjust pricing models.

Human resources



Human resources (HR) departments often handle many organizational tasks—such as hiring and firing, managing benefits, performance reviews and payroll tracking—and large volumes of employee data and documents. ERP integration helps consolidate this data through the creation and management of profiles on individual employees that are easier to access and securely stored.



Integration with HR systems helps keep HR teams informed of broader business needs—information that can be valuable when hiring new employees and creating job listings. ERP integrations also help teams automate many manual HR tasks—such as onboarding or paid time off (PTO) approvals—enabling HR teams to focus on more strategic work.