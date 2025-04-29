29 April 2025
Developers and SREs are stretched thin. Between maintenance and infrastructure management, there’s little time left for delivering innovation. That's why we're excited to introduce IBM EASeJ—a fully managed service that helps you build, deploy and run enterprise Java applications in the cloud with ease.
Problem 1: Maintaining a modern application delivery infrastructure is hard and time-consuming
Modern delivery practices require new technologies and skills. Developers and SREs often find themselves bogged down by complex operational tasks and toolchain management:
Problem 2: Legacy applications can fall victim to security vulnerabilities—and that gets expensive
Legacy Java applications are everywhere, and without proper maintenance, they can expose enterprises to security risks and costly inefficiencies. Thirty-three percent of engineers’ time is spent managing technical debt, leading to productivity losses and increased operational costs. This equates to roughly USD 34,887 annually per engineer spent on technical debt management.
These inefficiencies slow innovation, increase risk and prevent teams from focusing on high-impact work. Enterprises need to modernize to break free, but experience shows that modernization is hard, as it takes 700 hours on average to migrate one application without automation.
The solution: IBM EASeJ
EASeJ is designed to optimize your entire Java application lifecycle—whether you're building new cloud-native apps or maintaining existing workloads. With a fully-managed application delivery experience and support for modern practices like GitOps and CI/CD, EASeJ empowers teams to build, deploy, and run Java applications at speed and scale:
EASeJ includes state-of-the-art Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA) tools for modernizing enterprise Java applications and their messaging and database dependencies:
We’re seeing real results. “Working with IBM on the Enterprise Application Service for Java proof of concept has been a game-changer," said a Systems Architect for a large US Automobile company. "The Application Modernization Accelerator has streamlined our migration planning, and after assessing our estate, it’s clear that most of our applications are ready to migrate smoothly. This insight has clarified our next steps, allowing me to confidently lead my team to a cost-effective Java strategy with EASeJ.”
EASeJ is part of the broader JSphere Suite for Java, which offers flexible options based on your team’s goals and operating model. If you’re looking to reduce operational overhead and accelerate delivery, EASeJ provides a fully managed experience—IBM handles the infrastructure and middleware, so your team can stay focused on building and shipping applications.
For organizations that prefer to manage their own environments, IBM Enterprise Application Runtimes (EAR) offers a flexible, enterprise-ready solution that supports both new Java development and modernization—whether on-prem or in the cloud. It includes tools like IBM Modernized Runtime Extension for Java (MoRE), which enables teams to run Java 8 and Java 17 workloads under a single operational model, all while continuing to use their existing IBM WebSphere processes.
Whether you choose EASeJ for its managed simplicity or EAR for tailored control, the JSphere Suite supports your modernization journey—on your terms.
IBM combines decades of enterprise Java expertise with deep cloud innovation. With a global network of modernization centers and ongoing investment in automation and AI, IBM provides the trusted scale and flexibility modern teams need to move fast—and stay secure.
Ready to modernize your Java apps with ease?