Problem 1: Maintaining a modern application delivery infrastructure is hard and time-consuming

Modern delivery practices require new technologies and skills. Developers and SREs often find themselves bogged down by complex operational tasks and toolchain management:

Only 16% of a developer’s time is spent writing code. Most of their time goes to operational and support tasks

86% of operations teams spend over a quarter of their time maintaining toolchains

Problem 2: Legacy applications can fall victim to security vulnerabilities—and that gets expensive

Legacy Java applications are everywhere, and without proper maintenance, they can expose enterprises to security risks and costly inefficiencies. Thirty-three percent of engineers’ time is spent managing technical debt, leading to productivity losses and increased operational costs. This equates to roughly USD 34,887 annually per engineer spent on technical debt management.

These inefficiencies slow innovation, increase risk and prevent teams from focusing on high-impact work. Enterprises need to modernize to break free, but experience shows that modernization is hard, as it takes 700 hours on average to migrate one application without automation.

The solution: IBM EASeJ

EASeJ is designed to optimize your entire Java application lifecycle—whether you're building new cloud-native apps or maintaining existing workloads. With a fully-managed application delivery experience and support for modern practices like GitOps and CI/CD, EASeJ empowers teams to build, deploy, and run Java applications at speed and scale:

Reduce operational overhead by offloading infrastructure and middleware management.

Streamline delivery with pre-configured, managed CI/CD pipelines.

Enhance productivity with AI-assisted development via watsonx Code Assistant (wCA) (purchased separately).

Maintain high availability and reliability with a 99.95% SLA across three cloud availability zones.

Dynamically scale to meet workload demands without the need to pre-provision infrastructure.

Reduce reliance on expensive virtualization tools. EASeJ makes it easy to move away from legacy platforms—without needing to learn Kubernetes, OpenShift, or other complex technologies.

EASeJ includes state-of-the-art Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA) tools for modernizing enterprise Java applications and their messaging and database dependencies:

Easily discover and visualize your on-prem Java applications and their messaging and database dependencies to take the guesswork out of migration planning.

Companion IBM MQ as a Service and IBM Db2 as a Service offerings provide powerful additions for teams looking to modernize their applications and dependencies to a fully managed solution.

Accelerate migration planning by over 99% using the Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA) tool.

Enhance modernization productivity with AI-assisted development via watsonx Code Assistant (wCA) (purchased separately).

We’re seeing real results. “Working with IBM on the Enterprise Application Service for Java proof of concept has been a game-changer," said a Systems Architect for a large US Automobile company. "The Application Modernization Accelerator has streamlined our migration planning, and after assessing our estate, it’s clear that most of our applications are ready to migrate smoothly. This insight has clarified our next steps, allowing me to confidently lead my team to a cost-effective Java strategy with EASeJ.”