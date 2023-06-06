Employee Experience has a wider context today as lines between people’s personal and professional lives have overlapped. Employee experience is more than a single interaction or workflow—it encompasses every interaction an employee has with their employers, from recruitment to retirement, and meeting and supporting their functional roles and evolving work-life needs along the way. Best-of-breed experiences are designed with the employee—and their spoken and unspoken expectations—in mind. Imagine a day when each of your employees’ needs are met across every touchpoint in intuitive, frictionless ways that allow them to feel seen as individuals, enjoy their work, and meet their potential. Better employee experiences also have business impact: engaged and satisfied employees are more likely to provide superior service to their internal stakeholders and end-customers.
IBM champions a human-centric approach to employee experience. Let IBM Consulting help you reimagine internal and customer facing processes with strategic operations, platform implementation, design and managed services to significantly improve the employee experience. With deep talent and experience transformation expertise, we can help you harness our world-class AI, automation and Cloud technologies—as well as our ecosystem partners’—to create exceptional experiences for every employee, every day.
Companies focused on customer experience achieve 3x revenue growth in two years.1
Companies with better experience have a 89% increased likelihood of meeting organizational innovation goals.2
Satisfied employees are 69% more likely to be a high performers.2
Envision, design and deliver exceptional experiences using AI and best-of-breed technologies to empower employees and further productivity and growth.
Streamline HR processes with watsonx Orchestrate and allow your HR team to focus on higher-level work while offloading tedious tasks.
Drive transformation of your HR workflows by optimizing HR technologies using AI-enabled services, integrated with strong ISV partnerships.
Reimagine human resources with AI at the core—delivering business value, human-centric employee experiences, accelerating the digital agenda, unlocking workforce potential and creating agility.
Generate better experiences and outcomes throughout the hiring lifecycle and build a skilled workforce with a culture of continuous learning using data, AI, automation and specialized services.
Building on more than 20 years as an Adobe consulting partner, our partnership is focused on helping clients design and deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.
Accelerate your time to delivery of Oracle Cloud to optimize your HR function and drive business growth.
Together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities, and the data insights needed to deliver impact.
Transform Human Resources by improving employee experiences and business operations using SAP SuccessFactors.
Apply hybrid cloud and AI technologies to Workday solutions. Remove inefficiencies, reduce HR operating costs and build engaging experiences.
IBM brought its experiences together on Salesforce 360, using IBM Watson virtual assistants to answer queries and streamline communication across departments.
AusNet Services amps up its human resources operations with IBM and SAP expediting human resources tasks for employees and managers.
Glass, ceramics and optics specialist Corning gained crystal-clear visibility of its global workforce, cut operational costs, and boosted HR performance. They focused on HR self-service to let employee engagement shine through.
The role of the Chief HR Officer is changing. Explore how CHROs can address new challenges as they enter the age of the AI-augmented workforce.
Enterprise work management enables open collaboration across functions with smarter workflows.
The goal of a change management plan is to enhance processes that impact stakeholders and support the success of both the business and the people involved.
Envision, design and deliver smarter experiences for employees and customers to unlock value and drive growth.
We help companies elevate customer service to empower agents, unlock efficiency and support any customer from anywhere, any time.
Our services combine deep process and technology expertise infused with AI to create innovative workforce operating models across your candidate and employee experience.
Accelerate your adoption of generative AI and reimagine your HR with an AI strategy briefing.
