Deliver exceptional employee experiences with data, AI and automation to improve satisfaction, increase productivity, reduce costs and drive business value
Designing exceptional experiences for your employees and customers

Employee Experience has a wider context today as lines between people’s personal and professional lives have overlapped. Employee experience is more than a single interaction or workflow—it encompasses every interaction an employee has with their employers, from recruitment to retirement, and meeting and supporting their functional roles and evolving work-life needs along the way. Best-of-breed experiences are designed with the employee—and their spoken and unspoken expectations—in mind. Imagine a day when each of your employees’ needs are met across every touchpoint in intuitive, frictionless ways that allow them to feel seen as individuals, enjoy their work, and meet their potential. Better employee experiences also have business impact: engaged and satisfied employees are more likely to provide superior service to their internal stakeholders and end-customers. 

IBM champions a human-centric approach to employee experience. Let IBM Consulting help you reimagine internal and customer facing processes with strategic operations, platform implementation, design and managed services to significantly improve the employee experience. With deep talent and experience transformation expertise, we can help you harness our world-class AI, automation and Cloud technologies—as well as our ecosystem partners’—to create exceptional experiences for every employee, every day.
What's new

Read the IBV report HR champions generative AI: Embrace experimentation, empower people

Read the AI guide for HR and Talent Transformation

Why CHROs are the key to unlocking the potential of AI for the workforce
Benefits Exponential revenue growth

Companies focused on customer experience achieve 3x revenue growth in two years.1

 

 Drive innovation

Companies with better experience have a 89% increased likelihood of meeting organizational innovation goals.2

 Foster high performance

Satisfied employees are 69% more likely to be a high performers.2
Capabilities Experience design

Envision, design and deliver exceptional experiences using AI and best-of-breed technologies to empower employees and further productivity and growth.

Generative AI platform integration

Streamline HR processes with watsonx Orchestrate and allow your HR team to focus on higher-level work while offloading tedious tasks.

 HR transformation with ISVs

Drive transformation of your HR workflows by optimizing HR technologies using AI-enabled services, integrated with strong ISV partnerships.

 HR and Talent Transformation

Reimagine human resources with AI at the core—delivering business value, human-centric employee experiences, accelerating the digital agenda, unlocking workforce potential and creating agility.

Talent acquisition and skills development

Generate better experiences and outcomes throughout the hiring lifecycle and build a skilled workforce with a culture of continuous learning using data, AI, automation and specialized services. 

Learn more
Strategic partnerships Personalized experiences with IBM and Adobe

Building on more than 20 years as an Adobe consulting partner, our partnership is focused on helping clients design and deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.

 HR transformation with Oracle

Accelerate your time to delivery of Oracle Cloud to optimize your HR function and drive business growth.

 Create business value with Salesforce

Together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities, and the data insights needed to deliver impact.

 Explore our Salesforce capabilities HR Transformation with SAP SuccessFactors

Transform Human Resources by improving employee experiences and business operations using SAP SuccessFactors.

 HR Transformation with SAP SuccessFactors

Apply hybrid cloud and AI technologies to Workday solutions. Remove inefficiencies, reduce HR operating costs and build engaging experiences.

 HR transformation with Workday
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Co-create with IBM Garage™

Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology.
Case studies IBM's own transformation

IBM brought its experiences together on Salesforce 360, using IBM Watson virtual assistants to answer queries and streamline communication across departments.

Energizing the employee experience

AusNet Services amps up its human resources operations with IBM and SAP expediting human resources tasks for employees and managers.

 Corning fosters the best talent with IBM and SAP

Glass, ceramics and optics specialist Corning gained crystal-clear visibility of its global workforce, cut operational costs, and boosted HR performance. They focused on HR self-service to let employee engagement shine through.

Insights

AI, automation and the augmented workforce are transforming the future of work. Learn how to make the most of generative AI technology.
The CHRO role in the age of AI

The role of the Chief HR Officer is changing. Explore how CHROs can address new challenges as they enter the age of the AI-augmented workforce.

 Aligned to thrive with enterprise work management

Enterprise work management enables open collaboration across functions with smarter workflows.

5 steps for implementing change management in your organization

The goal of a change management plan is to enhance processes that impact stakeholders and support the success of both the business and the people involved.
Meet our experts Jill Goldstein Jamie Mackenzie
Related solutions

Automate HR processes with Watsonx Orchestrate and allow your HR team to focus on higher-level work while offloading tedious tasks.

 Learn more Customer lifecycle transformation

Envision, design and deliver smarter experiences for employees and customers to unlock value and drive growth.

Explore our services Service Transformation

We help companies elevate customer service to empower agents, unlock efficiency and support any customer from anywhere, any time.

Learn more HR Operations and Outsourcing

Our services combine deep process and technology expertise infused with AI to create innovative workforce operating models across your candidate and employee experience.

Learn more
