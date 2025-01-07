Open-source AI in 2025: Smaller, smarter and more collaborative

Over the past few years, AI models have been the center of attention. But in 2025, experts say the conversation will move closer to open-source AI systems.

“What we will be seeing is a shift toward AI systems, and not only models,” says Anastasia Stasenko, cofounder of pleias, a French startup that recently released Common Corpus, the largest open multilingual dataset for LLM training, as well as models trained exclusively on open data.

“What the providers will be driving value from is really the systems that are based on different kinds of open-source models,” she says. “It will be driven by the integrations, by more verticals. It's not just a model, it's a system.” Stasenko points to the elements beyond the models that feed into a larger system, like classifiers and parsers. “It's not only about the models.”