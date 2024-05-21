Democratizing Large Language Model development with InstructLab support in watsonx.ai

Scaling AI requires investment in your company, talent, infrastructure and data. We are entering the era where quality datasets to train the LLMs are needed more than ever before. Many companies are looking to adapt and tune models with their proprietary data to teach the model the language of their business. Further, model architectures are changing. They are becoming increasingly modular, relying on external memory. As such, organizations are taking a multimodel approach, where they want the flexibility and modularity to work with various models, whether it be open-source or commercial, depending on the use case.

Governance is critical. You need to govern and monitor models for trust, transparency and end-to-end explainability, including tracking models for any hallucinations, bias, drift and more. Finally, we’re seeing the emergence of AI agents as the main experience layer for how consumers interact and chat with generative AI applications today with end-to-end task automation.

With all these changes, there is a common thread—how do we keep up? Because LLMs might periodically become outdated by lacking the latest knowledge and skills there are not many well-known ways in which AI developers can effectively contribute and enhance a single LLM in the open. We’ve observed that today’s LLMs have not been truly community-driven, and there is no clear path to contributing and enhancing an existing LLM in the open to get the full benefits of community-driven development.

This has resulted in developers creating multiple forks, or variants of an LLM, that cater to different specializations. With lack of standards, many of today’s “open-source LLMs” can suffer from monolithic development with siloed contributions, where no one knows what’s coming or how to best train and tune the model for their wanted task. At IBM, we believe in a better path forward to help enable real collaborative model development in the open—to democratize AI building for everyone.