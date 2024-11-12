Cadence is a world leader in computational software, helping companies design the microchips that drive today’s most important emerging technologies: new types of AI, autonomous vehicle systems, and advanced technology to aid people with disabilities, to name just a few examples.



When IBM developed the world’s first microchip nodes at the two-nanometer (nm) scale, it was the latest milestone in the ongoing push to pack more circuitry into tinier and tinier pieces of silicon. The 2nm node holds the promise of revolutionary energy efficiency and huge leaps forward in technology.



But at such a small scale, designing differentiated circuitry onto chips—accomplished by electronic design automation (EDA)—requires incredibly complex processing and unprecedented degrees of precision and computation.



IBM recently deepened our partnership with Cadence to leverage Cadence’s core EDA and systems portfolio, including digital, analog and verification software and 3D IC packaging and system analysis solutions. As a result, we can better deliver innovative solutions to clients in the areas of chiplet and packaging, logic technology, design and enablement on cloud.



“Cadence and IBM have been collaborating on chip design for a number of years, and our close partnership on the silicon development and the recent work with Cadence on IBM cloud reflects the deepening partnership,” said Vandana Mukherjee, Senior Research Manager, Hybrid Cloud and IBM Semiconductors.



IBM is deploying Cadence AI-enabled digital implementation technology to design our leading silicon targeting storage and encryption. The Cadence 3D IC package design tools are a critical element of the system design and enable analysis of both the electrical and thermal issues. Leveraging Cadence’s front-end to back-end solutions, the IBM team is developing methodologies to analyze and verify the overall system function and performance for intelligent system designs.



Enabling EDA workloads in the cloud



Cadence is also one of the early adopters of IBM solutions, having deployed IBM Cloud® for over 3 years to help in in its internal software development and EDA workloads.



“Compute is like oxygen for us,” says Tarak Ray, Cadence CIO. “We have about 10,000 engineers and 5 major in-house data centers where millions of jobs are implemented every month.”



The pressure for more computing power comes from everywhere at once. The market demands more chips every year. The growing incorporation of AI into end products and increasing demand for customization require new sophistication in circuit design. And almost every chip design is in a tight race to market. Cadence builds AI and machine learning (ML) into its EDA processes to help engineers work faster, but those routines need more CPU power, too.



So how does Cadence meet this demand?



Scaling up the company’s data centers isn’t the ideal solution. In addition to space limitations, Ray notes that there are other challenges to consider. “We have to buy the servers, and there is a lead time to install. It’s a month minimum for the servers. For network gear, it could take longer. And our engineers are asking for the compute now,” he says.



The obvious answer is the cloud. But in EDA, it’s not so simple. An EDA cloud needs a new level of agility, allowing massive workloads—involving millions of computations, and data volumes in terabytes or petabytes—to seamlessly shift between on-premises and cloud. It also needs to be very flexible, allowing for deep differentiation from project to project, because the demand for custom chips means that different projects need different types of servers and platforms. And it must be secure. As Cadence Senior Vice President and General Manager of System & Verification Group Paul Cunningham says: “The data being processed by our tools contains some of the most valuable trade secrets of our customers. Security is essential.”



The solution must also deliver excellent computing power per cost. As recently as four years ago, Ray explains, EDA providers had very low utilization of core processing resources due to complications with server configurations and distributing multiple workloads globally. At the CPU volumes required by EDA, unutilized resources add up to significant cost inefficiency. Cadence aimed to boost utilization considerably.

