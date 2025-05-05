AMD Instinct MI300X GPU on IBM Cloud

Designed to deliver leadership performance for Generative AI workloads and HPC applications
Configure, price and quote Explore documentation
IBM Cloud infrastructure for AI
The AMD Instinct MI300X GPU offers 192 GB of HBM3 memory

This powerful GPU is enabling leadership performance for the data center, at any scale. These GPUs are uniquely well suited to power even the most demanding AI and HPC workloads, offering exceptional compute performance, large memory density, high-bandwidth memory and support for specialized data formats.

Support for IBM watsonx®, Red Hat® OpenShift® Kubernetes Service and an automated Terraform-based deployment is planned for 1H 2025. Support for Red Hat OpenShift AI clusters, IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service and deployable architectures on IBM Cloud is planned for 2H 2025.
Benefits
Graphics and charts displayed on a clean background.
Lower TCO at scale

192 GB of HBM3 memory provides cost-effective generative AI performance for more or larger AI models at scale, so fewer GPUs are needed.
A cloud icon representing documents, processes integrated in a simple and modern aesthetic.
High AI and HPC performance

The GPU is optimized for matrix and tensor operations with FP8, FP16, BF16 and INT8 precision, balancing performance and accuracy.
Application displaying a variety of colors in different sections and features.
Open development

AMD-ROCm open software includes a broad set of programming models, tools, compilers, libraries and runtimes. By supporting APIs deployed by industry leaders, developers can easily port development code.
The MI300X instance on IBM Cloud
The instance on IBM Cloud comes with the following specifications
  • 208 vCPUs
  • 1792 GB RAM
  • 8 x 3.2 TB instance storage
  • 8 x AMD Instinct MI300X GPU
Deploy based on your infrastructure and software requirements

AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs are paired with 4th Gen Intel Xeon® processors on IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC.
IBM Cloud infrastructure for AI
Provision a stand-alone server on the IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs can be deployed through IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC cloud instances. IBM Cloud VPC is designed for high resiliency and security inside a software-defined network (SDN) where clients can build isolated private clouds and essential public cloud benefits. The AMD Instinct MI300X GPU cloud instance, which also supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI images, is ideal for clients with highly specialized software stacks, or those who require full control over their underlying server.

 Configure, price and quote
Resources
Illustration, human centric AI
IBM watsonx.ai demo
Take a tour of the watsonx.ai® developer studio. Build prompts, experiment with foundation models and create ML models.
Watch this short video on Red Hat OpenShift AI on IBM Cloud.
A blue and white design with circles.
IBM Cloud VPC docs
Learn more about IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud. Explore provisioning guides, tutorials and more.
Related products
Watsonx with sub-brand logo
IBM watsonx
Explore a full portfolio of AI products that accelerate the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity.
An illustration of a developer working on a laptop using hybrid cloud technologies, including Redhat OpenShift, Kubernetes, and IBM Cloud.
Red Hat AI on IBM Cloud
Bring mission-critical AI applications and initiatives to market with Red Hat AI InstructLab™, Red Hat OpenShift AI and Red Hat Enterprise Linux® AI.
Multiethnic Diverse Office Meeting: Team of Two Creative Entrepreneurs Talk, Discuss Growth Strategy, Looking at the Laptop. Businesspeople Work on Digital e-Commerce Startup Project.
IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service
Choose a certified, managed Kubernetes solution built for creating a cluster of compute hosts to deploy containerized apps on IBM Cloud. IBM manages the primary instance, freeing you from host OS, runtime and version-update processes.
Professional IT Programer Working in Data Center on Desktop Computer with Three Displays, Doing Development of Software and Hardware. Displays Show Blockchain, Data Network Architecture Concept
Deployable architectures on IBM Cloud
Accelerate innovation, enhance efficiency and maintain security and compliance while optimizing costs.
retrieval-augmented-generation
Retrieval augmented generation (RAG) pattern on IBM Cloud
Automate RAG deployment with supporting IBM Cloud and watsonx services and embed your enterprise data in generative AI solutions.
A corridor in a room of servers
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC
Use highly scalable, single-tenant and multitenant virtual machines that you can start quickly for maximum network isolation and control.
Get started

Explore AMD MI300X GPU Instances on IBM Cloud.

 

 Configure and price Explore documentation