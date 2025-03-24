AI agents—autonomous systems powered by large language models (LLMs) that can take actions, call tools and interact with software—are no longer simply answering questions. They’re beginning to function more like digital coworkers.

NVIDIA recently introduced AI-Q and AgentIQ, a new open-source blueprint and toolkit aimed at helping businesses deploy multiple agents simultaneously to tackle complex problems. These tools are designed to enable agents to reason, plan and work together across software platforms. The move signals NVIDIA’s deeper foray into agents, joining IBM, which has already been developing agentic systems for business use through its IBM watsonx Orchestrate platform.

IBM watsonx Orchestrate allows prebuilt agents to plug into more than 1,500 enterprise tools, streamlining tasks across departments without requiring code or major software overhauls. As such, it’s part of a broader trend in enterprise AI emphasizing scalable, integrated systems capable of handling real-world operations.

“It’s a window to bring automation to every single corner of enterprise,” says Maryam Ashoori, a Senior Director of Product Management for IBM watsonx.ai, in an interview with IBM Think. “You can connect LLMs and gen AI to all your existing workflows.”