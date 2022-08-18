Data Sovereignty at the Edge

Distributed cloud and edge computing might seem counter to the notion of data sovereignty and sovereign cloud, but they aren’t. The key requirement seems to be the location of the management control plane. Customers are asking for the cloud control plane to be within certain boundaries. As long as the edge locations are still within the nation’s borders, they can be part of the distributed cloud paradigm and also satisfy the sovereignty requirement. Let’s sketch this out with some examples:

Remote control plane within sovereign borders, management control plane outside

Both remote control plane and management control plane within sovereign borders

Figure 2 shows the IBM Cloud Satellite topology where the Satellite locations in a country are servicing far edge instances also located in within the country borders. The management control plane is in IBM Cloud. As pointed out in a previous blog, each location has its own control plane. All client data is kept local and none of it is moved to the cloud. Even the site reliability engineers (SREs) managing the environment do not have any visibility to that data:

Figure 2: IBM Cloud Satellite topology.

Data residency is defined as the geographic location where customer data is located. Given that definition, the above topology satisfies the data residency requirement because all client data is stored and processed in that Satellite location.

Figure 3 is slightly different. It shows a distributed topology where the remote locations in a country are servicing far edge instances located within the country, and the management control plane is also within the country borders. As before, all client data is kept local and none of it is moved to the cloud. Even the management of all the remote locations is “local”:

Figure 3: Sovereign cloud topology.

The above scenario harkens to data sovereignty, which refers to the fact that information is subject to the privacy laws and governance structure of the nation from which the data is collected. It allows for data protection and compliance with privacy laws governing data storage and handling within a certain jurisdiction.

Data residency refers to the geographical location of the data, whereas data sovereignty relates to the laws and governance that data is subject to while it is processed at a geographical location. We should point out that data sovereignty does not equate to cloud sovereignty; it is but one facet of sovereign cloud.