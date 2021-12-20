Cloud Services at the Edge

What do AWS Outpost, Azure Stack, Google Anthos and IBM Cloud Satellite have in common? Each one of them is essentially an extension of their public cloud offering into an enterprise’s on-premises location or edge facility. This is, in fact, the hybrid cloud platform paradigm.

Each vendor has their offering nuances. They even support different hardware for building the on-premises components of a hybrid cloud infrastructure. But the end goal is to combine the compute and storage of public cloud services into an enterprise’s data center — what some might call Enterprise Edge. It is worth pointing out that IBM Cloud Satellite is built on the value of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP). This blog post will discuss where the enterprise edge ends, where the far edge begins and what, if any, are the various points of intersection.

To reiterate from previous blogs in this series, edge encompasses far edge devices all the way to the public cloud, with enterprise edge and network edge along the way. The various edges (network, enterprise, far edge) are shown on the left side of Figure 1 along with the major components of a platform product that include the cloud region, the tunnel link, a control plane, and different remote Satellite locations: