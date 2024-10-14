What is edge analytics?

Issuing an alert when a device reaches a certain threshold is rather simple, but the true value lies in producing a visual analysis of multiple data variables in real-time and finding predictive meaning in the data stream. This can help businesses identify potential outliers or issues they need to drill into and perform further analysis.

Edge analytics is not always visual—there are many other data-producing facets like shock and vibration analysis, noise detection, temperature sensing, pressure gauges, flow meters, and audio and tone analysis. Collision avoidance systems in cars do so with sensors and not cameras. While edge analytics applications need to work on edge devices that can have memory, processing power, or communication constraints, these devices would be hooked up to an edge server/gateway where the containerized applications run.

Different protocols are used to transmit data from the devices to the server or gateway (typically known as the first mile). These are some of the common protocols, but it is not a comprehensive set:

HTTP/HTTPS: Hypertext Transfer Protocol/Secure are stateless communications protocols that are the foundation of the Internet.

Hypertext Transfer Protocol/Secure are stateless communications protocols that are the foundation of the Internet. MQTT: Message Queuing Telemetry Transport is a lightweight publish/subscribe machine-to-machine messaging connectivity protocol.

Message Queuing Telemetry Transport is a lightweight publish/subscribe machine-to-machine messaging connectivity protocol. RTSP : Real-Time Streaming Protocol is a stateful protocol used for video contribution.

: Real-Time Streaming Protocol is a stateful protocol used for video contribution. Streams over HTTP: One of many HTTP-based adaptive protocols.

One of many HTTP-based adaptive protocols. WebRTC: A combination of standards, protocols, and JavaScript and HTML5 APIs that enables real-time communications.

A combination of standards, protocols, and JavaScript and HTML5 APIs that enables real-time communications. Zigbee: A wireless technology that uses the packet-based radio protocol intended for low-cost, battery-operated devices in industrial settings.

The software stack will vary depending on the use case for a particular industry, but broadly speaking, topologies of edge analytics usually involve a combination of products. At the far edge, there would be visual, audio, or sensory devices—some that are capable of running a containerized inference model. They would send data to an inference server, possibly running IBM Visual Insights and IBM Edge Application Manager. Non-visual data would be sent to an event backbone using IBM Event Streams or Apache Kafka. And software products like IBM Watson that train/retrain models, plus middleware like IBM Cloud Pak for Data and AI could aggregate, cleanse, and analyze data in the next layer over.

Keep in mind the situational awareness graphic shown above; from perception to action, edge analytics has to operate in real-time. The block architecture diagram shows various components in play, with latency times shown in milliseconds between the different layers:

Figure 2: Edge analytics component architecture.