Storage Services at the Edge

We have all heard about the massive amounts of data being generated at the edge by a plethora of devices. From videos to sensor data to posts to emails, it is estimated that each day, 2.5 exabytes of data are produced. Those bytes need to be stored somewhere, otherwise they get discarded since many devices can store little or no data.

Many are of the opinion that the data should be analyzed at the source and acted upon. While true, what about raw data, intermittent data or even data that needs to be stored for auditability? Whether raw or post-analysis, there is a definite need to store lot of that data some place.

A previous blog in the series — “Data at the Edge” — talked about classifying data at the edge and the different options to deal with it. Again, the variations are the result of all the different reasons and types of data flowing through an edge topology. And, similar to computing resources, you will hear the distribution of storage resources closer to the micro, metro and macro edge locations where data is generated and consumed. This past year, storage vendors have come out with better and faster data storage options. This blog post will look at some of these storage options as they pertain to data at the edge.

