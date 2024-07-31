Hadoop vs. Spark: What’s the difference?

Apache Hadoop is an open-source software utility that allows users to manage big data sets (from gigabytes to petabytes) by enabling a network of computers (or “nodes”) to solve vast and intricate data problems. It is a highly scalable, cost-effective solution that stores and processes structured, semi-structured and unstructured data (e.g., Internet clickstream records, web server logs, IoT sensor data, etc.).

Benefits of the Hadoop framework include the following: