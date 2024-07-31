Hadoop vs. Spark: What’s the difference?

Hadoop and Spark, both developed by the Apache Software Foundation, are widely used open-source frameworks for big data architectures. Each framework contains an extensive ecosystem of open-source technologies that prepare, process, manage and analyze big data sets.
Apache Hadoop is an open-source software utility that allows users to manage big data sets (from gigabytes to petabytes) by enabling a network of computers (or “nodes”) to solve vast and intricate data problems. It is a highly scalable, cost-effective solution that stores and processes structured, semi-structured and unstructured data (e.g., Internet clickstream records, web server logs, IoT sensor data, etc.).
Benefits of the Hadoop framework include the following:
Apache Spark — which is also open source — is a data processing engine for big data sets. Like Hadoop, Spark splits up large tasks across different nodes. However, it tends to perform faster than Hadoop and it uses random access memory (RAM) to cache and process data instead of a file system. This enables Spark to handle use cases that Hadoop cannot.
Benefits of the Spark framework include the following:
Hadoop supports advanced analytics for stored data (e.g., predictive analysis, data mining, machine learning (ML), etc.). It enables big data analytics processing tasks to be split into smaller tasks. The small tasks are performed in parallel by using an algorithm (e.g., MapReduce), and are then distributed across a Hadoop cluster (i.e., nodes that perform parallel computations on big data sets).
The Hadoop ecosystem consists of four primary modules:
Apache Spark, the largest open-source project in data processing, is the only processing framework that combines data and artificial intelligence (AI). This enables users to perform large-scale data transformations and analyses, and then run state-of-the-art machine learning (ML) and AI algorithms.
The Spark ecosystem consists of five primary modules:
Spark is a Hadoop enhancement to MapReduce. The primary difference between Spark and MapReduce is that Spark processes and retains data in memory for subsequent steps, whereas MapReduce processes data on disk. As a result, for smaller workloads, Spark’s data processing speeds are up to 100x faster than MapReduce (link resides outside ibm.com).
Furthermore, as opposed to the two-stage execution process in MapReduce, Spark creates a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) to schedule tasks and the orchestration of nodes across the Hadoop cluster. This task-tracking process enables fault tolerance, which reapplies recorded operations to data from a previous state.
Let’s take a closer look at the key differences between Hadoop and Spark in six critical contexts:
Based on the comparative analyses and factual information provided above, the following cases best illustrate the overall usability of Hadoop versus Spark.
Hadoop is most effective for scenarios that involve the following:
Spark is most effective for scenarios that involve the following:
