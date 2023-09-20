Foundation models at the edge

There are several steps to building and deploying a foundation model (FM). These include data ingestion, data selection, data pre-processing, FM pre-training, model tuning to one or more downstream tasks, inference serving, and data and AI model governance and lifecycle management—all of which can be described as FMOps.

To help with all this, IBM is offering enterprises the necessary tools and capabilities to leverage the power of these FMs via IBM watsonx, an enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across an enterprise. IBM watsonx consists of the following:

IBM watsonx.ai brings new generative AI capabilities—powered by FMs and traditional machine learning (ML)—into a powerful studio spanning the AI lifecycle. IBM watsonx.data is a fit-for-purpose data store built on an open lakehouse architecture to scale AI workloads for all of your data, anywhere. IBM watsonx.governance is an end-to-end automated AI lifecycle governance toolkit that is built to enable responsible, transparent and explainable AI workflows.

Another key vector is the increasing importance of computing at the enterprise edge, such as industrial locations, manufacturing floors, retail stores, telco edge sites, etc. More specifically, AI at the enterprise edge enables the processing of data where work is being performed for near real-time analysis. The enterprise edge is where vast amounts of enterprise data is being generated and where AI can provide valuable, timely and actionable business insights.

Serving AI models at the edge enables near-real-time predictions while abiding by data sovereignty and privacy requirements. This significantly reduces the latency often associated with the acquisition, transmission, transformation and processing of inspection data. Working at the edge allows us to safeguard sensitive enterprise data and reduce data transfer costs with faster response times.

Scaling AI deployments at the edge, however, is not an easy task amid data (heterogeneity, volume and regulatory) and constrained resources (compute, network connectivity, storage and even IT skills) related challenges. These can broadly be described in two categories: