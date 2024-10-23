Praneet Adusumilli Distributed Infrastructure and Network Management Research, Master Inventor

Praneet Adusumilli is a Senior Engineer, Master Inventor and Manager of an Edge Computing Research group focused on Distributed Infrastructure & Network Management. Praneet has contributed to different areas of research over his tenure with IBM Research, including Advanced Semiconductor Technology R&D, AI Hardware development, and most recently, Edge Computing Research. Praneet has received a Bachelors degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Northwestern University. He has co-authored more than 30 peer-reviewed publications and is a co-inventor on 140 US patents.