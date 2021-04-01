Network slicing is not new; it is a way of creating multiple unique logical and virtualized networks on top of a shared infrastructure using software-defined networking (SDN). As we alluded to in earlier blogs, 5G technology has accelerated the use of SDN and network functions virtualization (NFV) — both of which help in the quick creation of network slices. Thus, applying the same principles of virtualization to the radio access networks (RANs), a network operator can physically segregate traffic through slices.

Network slices can support a specific application, service, set of users or network and can span multiple network domains, including access, core and transport. They can also be deployed across multiple operators. This means that each logical network is designed to serve a defined business purpose and comprises of all the required network resources — configured and connected end-to-end.

One of the most important features of 5G, network slices can be dynamically created and programmed to provide end customers with their own individual mobile network and subscriber management, which can be continually updated to meet their evolving needs. From ultra-high bandwidth to ultra-low latency, the use cases identified for 5G and network slicing span diverse delivery needs and fall into three major categories. The 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) Release 15 provided details about these three Slice/Service types (SSTs):

SST 1 – Extreme (or enhanced) Mobile Broadband (eMBB): Meant for video-centric applications that consume a lot of bandwidth and generate the most traffic on the mobile network.

SST 2 – Ultra-reliable Low-Latency Communications (urLLC): This will allow for things like remote surgery or vehicle-to-X (v2x) communications and require Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to have mobile edge computing capacity in place.

SST 3 – Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC): While commonly known as Internet of Things (IoT), this network slice services at a much larger scale, with billions of devices being connected to the network. These devices will generate far less traffic than eMBB applications, but there will be many magnitudes more of them.

Service concurrency is enabled by network slicing. There is an intrinsic effect where each service has intrinsic characteristics: a micro effect wherein change in one slice does not affect the adjacent slice, and a macro effect whereby physical resources are moved to another slice based on demand. NFV is what provides the scalability, flexibility and isolation.

It is important to understand that network-level isolation — where vertical customers do not share network function or resources with the other customers — in some cases is not considered to be a fundamental requirement and is not addressed by network slicing. Consequently, network slicing assumes that only a small number of slices will be required in a national network and that they will be shared by enterprises having similar needs.