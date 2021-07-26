Architectural Decisions at the Edge

This overlay networking abstraction model opened new venues of efficient routing of traffic — not just to-and-from cloud/data center (known as North-South traffic) but between the deployed applications, among the components of the applications, and to other cloud services (classified as East-West traffic).

The South-bound access interface of the edge computing domain is a critical decision that architects have to address because it not only impacts the access points, but the edge computing platform architecture itself. The architecture of the South-traffic management is multi-dimensional and must be decided with two things in mind: security and future evolution of the sensor networks. The figure below shows the various edge decision points:

AD-006 – Access termination technology

Access termination technology: The architect must decide whether to choose 4G/5G access if coverage is in tens of meters to miles. It also depends upon the terrain/facility construction, too. If the distance is less than 50m (and spectrum for 4G and 5G becomes an issue) then WiFi is a strong contender for the access protocol.

IoT, sensor and Industry 4.0 have large numbers of interfaces with legacy support. Architects have to account for constrained compute and networking requirements, unique requirements of low power and communication interfaces. These edge devices do not support 4G/5G protocols at this point, and even WiFi is not widely deployed. This leads to another critical decision by the architect – gateway devices.

AD-007 – Edge gateway protocol

Edge gateway devices: It is critical to establish a unified stream of highly heterogeneous interfaces supported by the edge devices/sensors. From REST to AMQP to XMPP to MQTT to CoAP to very device-specific protocols, architects have to decide on the most efficient protocol to use in edge computing deployments. With all this aggregation, data may need to be transformed before being consumed by the edge computing platform. The IoT/sensor application protocols are defined as being lightweight and mostly used with low-power infrastructure protocols. Different technology groups and industry organization define multiple infrastructure protocols (PHY/Link/Network Layer stack), meeting their use-case requirements. Bluetooth, Zigbee, HomePlug, 802.11, etc., are few other dominant stacks extensively deployed in the field.

Before virtualization became mainstream, most of the traffic in the network was North-South. As more applications have been migrated to the cloud and we have seen the rise of remote data centers, the East-West traffic within the facility has surpassed the North-South traffic. Figure 3, at a very high level, depicts this East/West network traffic flow.

The unique characteristics of emerging East-West traffic have led to its exponential growth and warrants consideration by architects, namely “API-ification” of the control plane and Layer 7 traffic.

API-ification of the control plane: The control plane of the application domain and communication plane for the non-human devices (IoT, streaming devices, M2M, etc.) are implemented with APIs.

Layer 7 traffic: Applications are developed and deployed with microservices and function as software units. Instead of using L2/L3 networking concepts (switches/ToR hierarchy), the software architecture has evolved to use L7 plane (with APIs and enterprise bus supporting Pub-Sub concepts, etc.). Instead of scaling the network with L2/L3 networking tools, the industry has moved towards "Flat Network" topology for East-West traffic. The success of cloud hyperscalers lies in exposing the control and observability plane of the networking with APIs for closed loop (automation). This programmable networking plane provides end-to-end visibility and the ability to apply dynamic attributes.

When combined, the programmable networking at the edge computing platform integrated with deployed cloud/data centers SDN architecture is leading to the “Flat Network” strategy across the geographical boundaries. The edge computing paradigm will evolve with its own dynamics, and the programmable unified control plane (of SDN) will facilitate its adoptability. Extending network slicing defined in 5G from the edge devices to the distributed application plane, adding support of application specific Quality of Service (QoS) and Service Assurance and secure network segmentation will be possible because of programmable networking. The programmable networking approach will contribute greatly by simplifying the operations, reducing costs and increasing agility:

It is worth mentioning that technology is available today which can take a WiFi network (non-3GPP network) and connect it seamlessly to a 5G core. That becomes relevant when making architectural decisions in an Industry 4.0 domain.

Imagine a plant floor has WiFi for sensors, employee mobiles, laptops and other equipment. Today, 3GPP Rel 16 of 5G offers a way in which these WiFi devices can connect to 5G SBA (service-based architecture) core with N3IWF (Non 3GPP Inter Working Function) for device authentication and exposure to the application domain. N3IWF facilitates the routing of user traffic to a UPF (User Plane Function) gateway. This architecture converges/facilitates exposure of the edge computing platform to multi-access networks like 4G/5G, WiFi and other evolving standards.

AD-008 – Edge network domain

To architect an efficient and cost-effective edge computing ecosystem, the application domain has to adopt an API-based control plane and software-defined “flat” overlay network. The edge computing architects have to be cognizant of secured, large-scale and distributed architecture, but use resource constraint platform applications. The microservices deployed on the edge computing platform for different functionalities — from analytics to mobile access — are going to use an overlay network to communicate with each other. The architect must ask: “Which deployment domain is best suited?” While Kubernetes is the dominant deployment model, one has to consider Function-as-a-Service (FaaS).