Edge clusters are basically edge nodes that are Kubernetes-based clusters. So, what is the rationale for setting up a small cluster as an edge node? Each edge node — in this case, the edge cluster — is registered with the exchange under the edge cluster owner’s organization. The registration consists of an ID and security token that applies only to that edge cluster. An autonomous agent process runs on that edge cluster and enforces policies set by the edge cluster owner. Simultaneously, autonomous agreement bots (or agbots) are assigned deployment policies to deploy services to these edge clusters.

The above describes steps in the IBM Edge Application Manager product, which allows for deployment of edge services on an edge cluster, via a Kubernetes operator, thereby enabling the same autonomous deployment mechanisms used with edge devices. This means that the full power of Kubernetes as a container management platform is available for edge services.

This link in the product knowledge center details the steps to install an edge agent on an edge cluster. After which, pertinent applications can be installed on that edge cluster. As you might have guessed, IEAM supports Kubernetes, K3s, MiniKube, Microk8s, and Red Hat OpenShift.

This blog described the unique business value provided by deploying clusters at the edge — not necessarily the far edge, but edge nodes in remote on-premises locations, nonetheless. To reiterate, edge node clustering capabilities help you manage and deploy workloads from a management hub cluster to remote instances of OCP or other Kubernetes-based clusters.

An edge cluster enables use cases at the edge that require co-location of compute with business operations or that require more scalability, availability, and compute capability than what can be supported by an edge device. Furthermore, it is not uncommon for edge clusters to provide application services needed to support services running on edge devices due to their close proximity to those devices.