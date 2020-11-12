5G at the Edge

Lately, we have been bombarded by 5G advertisements from telecommunications companies and service providers. And why not? Innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) applications has exploded with the advent and adoption of edge computing, and 5G has redefined the landscape of edge computing. It is fueling and accelerating the adoption of edge and AI technologies. Practical applications of 5G can be seen in the current pandemic environment in myriad examples. Billed as offering high bandwidth and low latency, these examples span many uses cases, from remote learning and gaming to sports viewing.

The combination of edge computing with 5G technology creates opportunities to enhance digital experiences, improve performance, and support data security. This blog post hopes to provide an introduction to 5G from an edge computing perspective.

Please make sure to check out all the installments in this series of blog posts on edge computing: