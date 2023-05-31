There are many overlapping business usage scenarios involving both the disciplines of the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. But there is one very practical and promising use case that has been commonly deployed without many people thinking about it: connected products. This use case involves devices and equipment embedded with sensors, software and connectivity that exchange data with other products, operators or environments in real-time.

In this blog post, we will look at the frequently overlooked phenomenon of connected products and how enterprises are using them to their advantage. This is especially true in manufacturing and industrial engineering. From strategy to design, development and deployment, there is a lot of thought that goes into connecting physical products. While we examine this from the perspective of edge computing, it also has major implications for Industry 4.0.

We assume readers are familiar with Industry 4.0, which involves the integration of advanced digital technologies and IoT into manufacturing processes and connected devices that transmit and receive instructions and data. This allows for greater automation and optimization of production processes, leading to increased efficiency, productivity and flexibility in manufacturing. For more information about the concept, see the link below.

