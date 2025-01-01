How to build a chatbot

Chatbots powered by IBM watsonx Assistant can do much more than just chat—they offer quick, accurate answers across digital and voice channels, and are able to complete complex transactions by leveraging robotic process automation and backend integrations with business systems.

The watsonx Assistant product is underpinned by large language models (LLMs) and comes with out-of-the-box natural language processing, which can address the messy nature of human communication and prevent conversations from reaching a frustrating dead end.