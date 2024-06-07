What is supply chain automation?

The Covid-19 pandemic was not a disruption predicted by the global supply chain. However, as much as possible, it’s important to keep ahead of emerging trends, including:

1. A sustainability focus: There is likely to be a bigger focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities as companies seek to meet new reporting standards and regulations. Separately, customer expectations are also more focused on reducing carbon emissions and companies with more transparent information available to the public consumer.

The solution: Automation tools can help automate ESG reports and collect data quickly, cutting out the need for manual processes.

2. A change in the workforce: The workforce is aging, therefore, finding skilled, experienced employees has become more of a challenge. Roles are not being backfilled and retaining employees is a growing issue.

The solution: Automation is becoming one of the critical solutions to addressing the issue and by using digital systems, such as warehouse automation to fill in the gap.

3. A drive toward AI: AI technology is exceedingly popular, especially in supply chain optimization and other business transformation efforts. With supply chain automation specifically, AI is helping organizations make proactive decisions and use data sets.

The solution: AI technology is assisting in demand forecasting, route optimization, inventory levels, decision-making and more.