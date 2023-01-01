Tech Mahindra (link resides outside of ibm.com) represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences. They #Rise together to create sustainable businesses that can bring about lasting change in their communities–to create an equal world, to be future ready, and to create value. They are a USD 6.5 billion company with 148,000+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 1250 global customers including Fortune 500 companies.

They are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, blockchain, metaverse, quantum computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.