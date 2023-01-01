“When AI becomes pervasive and more progressive, the ability to govern AI becomes imperative for our clients,” said Hasit Trivedi, CTO Digital Technologies and Global Head of AI for Tech Mahindra. “We understand our clients’ needs in bringing together and managing disparate tools, applications, and workflows, and we feel confident that IBM’s open approach and new watsonx.governance capabilities along with TechM amplifAI offerings will allow us to help them scale and realize the full potential of generative AI within their businesses.”
Hasit Trivedi
CTO Digital Technologies and Global Head AI
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra (link resides outside of ibm.com) represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences. They #Rise together to create sustainable businesses that can bring about lasting change in their communities–to create an equal world, to be future ready, and to create value. They are a USD 6.5 billion company with 148,000+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 1250 global customers including Fortune 500 companies.
They are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, blockchain, metaverse, quantum computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.
