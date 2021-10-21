Major cloud providers offer a wide array of DBaaS options, including relational database management systems (RDBMs), as well as non-relational or NoSQL databases, such as document and column stores.

Finding the right DBaaS provider for your enterprise involves determining which database technologies will work best for your application and then, of course, ensuring that your provider supports that technology. The first half of the process can be complex since there’s no one-size-fits-all DBaaS that’s optimal for use with all of your applications. Trade-offs are always involved, and sometimes they can be subtle. Here are some specific factors that you’ll need to consider.

Will a primary or auxiliary data store better suit my application?



Primary data stores are those that offer flexible data models, including relational databases and document-based data stores. They typically support general-purpose query languages (such as the various implementations of SQL) and general-purpose data modeling tools. Most were designed with an emphasis on maintaining data integrity. They’re flexible and are a solid choice for use with most applications. Examples of primary data stores include MySQL, MongoDB and PostgreSQL.

Auxiliary data stores, in contrast, tend to perform a few specialized tasks well, but aren’t strong general-purpose tools. They might offer restricted data models or limited querying capabilities, but they have best-in-class performance in one particular area. Examples of this type include Redis, etcd, Elasticsearch and JanusGraph.

If this type of database perfectly fits your application’s requirements, you can obtain excellent results by using an auxiliary data store; otherwise, stick with a primary data store.

Is the database’s underlying architecture a good fit for my needs?



It’s critical to select a database engine that not only is a good match for your application’s current requirements, but that can also scale to meet future needs. Distributed systems are more difficult to build, manage and maintain than single-node systems, and their infinite horizontal scalability might come at the cost of available features or performance.

Does the database perform well during testing?



It’s not often possible to understand exactly how a database’s features and capabilities will mesh with your application’s requirements without real-world testing. Because it’s so easy (and affordable) to begin building on a DBaaS offering, a key part of the selection process should be the creation and exploration of a prototype.

This enables you to evaluate response times when your application sends actual requests to the database and observe its performance when it faces the mix of operations and amount of traffic that it will encounter in your production environment.

What else does the cloud provider offer?



Because DBaaS offerings typically integrate with a complete cloud platform, it’s also important to compare providers’ holistic offerings, which go beyond the features and functions of the database itself.

