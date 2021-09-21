Many software misconfigurations, vulnerabilities or patterns of carelessness or misuse can result in breaches. The following are among the most common types or causes of database security attacks.

Insider threats

An insider threat is a security threat from any one of three sources with privileged access to the database:

A malicious insider who intends to do harm.





A negligent insider who makes errors that make the database vulnerable to attack.





An infiltrator, an outsider who somehow obtains credentials via a scheme, such as phishing or by gaining access to the credential database itself.

Insider threats are among the most common causes of database security breaches and are often the result of allowing too many employees to hold privileged user access credentials.

Human error

Accidents, weak passwords, password sharing and other unwise or uninformed user behaviors continue to be the cause of nearly half (49%) of all reported data breaches.

Exploitation of database software vulnerabilities

Hackers make their living by finding and targeting vulnerabilities in all kinds of software, including database management software. All major commercial database software vendors and open source database management platforms issue regular security patches to address these vulnerabilities, but failure to apply these patches in a timely fashion can increase your exposure.

SQL or NoSQL injection attacks

A database-specific threat, these involve the insertion of arbitrary SQL or non-SQL attack strings into database queries that are served by web applications or HTTP headers. Organizations that don’t follow secure web application coding practices and perform regular vulnerability testing are open to these attacks.

Buffer overflow exploitation

Buffer overflow occurs when a process attempts to write more data to a fixed-length block of memory than it is allowed to hold. Attackers can use the excess data, which is stored in adjacent memory addresses, as a foundation from which to start attacks.

Malware

Malware is software that is written specifically to take advantage of vulnerabilities or otherwise cause damage to the database. Malware can arrive via any endpoint device connecting to the database’s network.

Attacks on backups

Organizations that fail to protect backup data with the same stringent controls that are used to protect the database itself can be vulnerable to attacks on backups.

These threats are exacerbated by the following:

Growing data volumes: Data capture, storage and processing continues to grow exponentially across nearly all organizations. Any data security tools or practices need to be highly scalable to meet near and distant future needs.





Denial of service (DoS and DDoS) attacks

In a denial of service (DoS) attack, the attacker deluges the target server—in this case the database server—with so many requests that the server can no longer fulfill legitimate requests from actual users, and, often, the server becomes unstable or crashes.

In a distributed denial of service attack (DDoS), the deluge comes from multiple servers, making it more difficult to stop the attack.