BeeAI: IBM's open-source bet on the future of multiagent systems

AI agents are all the rage these days. These programs, which can perform tasks on behalf of their users, are considered the future of AI. And they’re becoming a central part of AI strategy for major tech companies, including Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce and, of course, IBM, not to mention AI giants like OpenAI and Perplexity.

According to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, whose enthusiasm was widely reported by the press last December, using AI agents to solve problems and make decisions could be a trillion-dollar opportunity.

Enter BeeAI. Last year, IBM Research released the Bee Agent Framework, a fully open-source and no-code platform to get started with agents. The AI agents, called "bees," connect to an LLM and can access tools to respond to user queries and perform tasks. The agents can also reflect on what they are doing and come up with new approaches. Now, the team is working and releasing enhancements to BeeAI, adding a Python framework, multiagents and improvements to developer experience.

The BeeAI updates push the idea further with multiagent extension. The overarching vision, according to Michael (Max) Maximilien, a Distinguished Engineer at IBM, is to “make simple things simple and complex things possible.”

“The way you think of BeeAI is [that] it's expanding this model where you don't necessarily need just one agent to answer a question. You may need multiple agents.”