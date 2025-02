PJ Hagerty Lead, AI Advocacy, IBM

PJ is the founder of DevRelate.io, creator of CallofConduct, and a board member of Open Sourcing Mental Illness (OSMIhelp.org). He is an organizer of DevOps Days Buffalo, CodeDaze, and ElixirDaze. PJ is a developer, writer, speaker, musician, and Community Advocate. He is known to travel the world speaking about programming and the way people think and interact. He is also known for wearing hats. He currently is a Lead, AI Advocacy for IBM.