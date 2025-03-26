Whichever path is taken, productivity enabled by AI and automation will likely be at the heart of transformational growth. It is one of the most exciting opportunities of our lifetime.

Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman once said, "Productivity isn't everything, but in the long run, it's almost everything.” That’s because productivity is about more than just cost savings or efficiency—it’s about creating self-funding mechanisms that enable investment in innovation that drives growth and prosperity.

This is why AI is so transformational: it presents ways to boost productivity that did not exist before. The potential of productivity gains is staggering. At IBM we know this isn’t just theory: AI and automation have helped enable IBM to drive USD 3.5 billion in productivity gains across the company since January 2023.