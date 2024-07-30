While every data protection strategy is different (and should be tailored to the specific needs of your organization), there are several solutions you should cover.

Some of these key components include:

Data lifecycle management

Data lifecycle management (DLM) is an approach that helps manage an organization’s data throughout its lifecycle—from data entry to data destruction. It separates data into phases based on different criteria and moves through these stages as it completes different tasks or requirements. The phases of DLM include data creation, data storage, data sharing and usage, data archiving, and data deletion.

A good DLM process can help organize and structure critical data, particularly when organizations rely on diverse types of data storage. It can also help them reduce vulnerabilities and ensure data is efficiently managed, compliant with regulations, and not at risk of misuse or loss.

Data access management controls

Access controls help prevent unauthorized access, use or transfer of sensitive data by ensuring that only authorized users can access certain types of data. They keep out threat actors while still allowing every employee to do their jobs by having the exact permissions they need and nothing more.

Organizations can use role-based access controls (RBAC), multi-factor authentication (MFA) or regular reviews of user permissions.

Identity and access management (IAM) initiatives are especially helpful for streamlining access controls and protecting assets without disrupting legitimate business processes. They assign all users a distinct digital identity with permissions tailored to their role, compliance needs and other factors.

Data encryption

Data encryption involves converting data from its original, readable form (plaintext) into an encoded version (ciphertext) using encryption algorithms. This process helps ensure that even if unauthorized individuals access encrypted data, they won’t be able to understand or use it without a decryption key.

Encryption is critical to data security. It helps protect sensitive information from unauthorized access both when it’s being transmitted over networks (in transit) and when it’s being stored on devices or servers (at rest). Typically, authorized users only perform decryption when necessary to ensure that sensitive data is almost always secure and unreadable.

Data risk management

To protect their data, organizations first need to know their risks. Data risk management involves conducting a full audit/risk assessment of an organization’s data to understand what types of data it has, where it’s stored and who has access to it.

Companies then use this assessment to identify threats and vulnerabilities and implement risk mitigation strategies. These strategies help fill security gaps and strengthen an organization’s data security and cybersecurity posture. Some include adding security measures, updating data protection policies, conducting employee training or investing in new technologies.

Additionally, ongoing risk assessments can help organizations catch emerging data risks early, allowing them to adapt their security measures accordingly.

Data backup and recovery

Data backup and disaster recovery involves periodically creating or updating more copies of files, storing them in one or more remote locations, and using the copies to continue or resume business operations in the event of data loss due to file damage, data corruption, cyberattack or natural disaster.

The subprocesses ‘backup’ and ‘disaster recovery’ are sometimes mistaken for each other or the entire process. However, backup is the process of making file copies, and disaster recovery is the plan and process for using the copies to quickly reestablish access to applications, data and IT resources after an outage. That plan might involve switching over to a redundant set of servers and storage systems until your primary data center is functional again.

Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) is a managed approach to disaster recovery. A third-party provider hosts and manages the infrastructure used for disaster recovery. Some DRaaS offerings might provide tools to manage the disaster recovery processes or enable organizations to have those processes managed for them.

Data storage management

Whenever organizations move their data, they need strong security. Otherwise, they risk exposing themselves to data loss, cyber threats and potential data breaches.

Data storage management helps simplify this process by reducing vulnerabilities, particularly for hybrid and cloud storage. It oversees all tasks related to securely transferring production data to data stores, whether on-premises or in external cloud environments. These stores cater to either frequent, high-performance access or serve as archival storage for infrequent retrieval.

Incident response

Incident response (IR) refers to an organization’s processes and technologies for detecting and responding to cyber threats, security breaches and cyberattacks. Its goal is to prevent cyberattacks before they happen and minimize the cost and business disruption resulting from any that do occur.

Incorporating incident response into a broader data protection strategy can help organizations take a more proactive approach to cybersecurity and improve the fight against cybercriminals.

According to the Cost of a Data Breach 2023, organizations with high levels of IR countermeasures in place incurred USD 1.49 million lower data breach costs compared to organizations with low levels or none, and they resolved incidents 54 days faster.

Data protection policies and procedures

Data protection policies help organizations outline their approach to data security and data privacy. These policies can cover a range of topics, including data classification, access controls, encryption standards, data retention and disposal practices, incident response protocols, and technical controls such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems and antivirus and data loss prevention (DLP) software.

A major benefit of data protection policies is that they set clear standards. Employees know their responsibilities for safeguarding sensitive information and often have training on data security policies, such as identifying phishing attempts, handling sensitive information securely and promptly reporting security incidents.

Additionally, data protection policies can enhance operational efficiency by offering clear processes for data-related activities such as access requests, user provisioning, incident reporting and conducting security audits.

Standards and regulatory compliance

Governments and other authorities increasingly recognize the importance of data protection and have established standards and data protection laws that companies must meet to do business with customers.

Failure to comply with these regulations can result in hefty fines, including legal fees. However, a robust data protection strategy can help ensure ongoing regulatory compliance by laying out strict internal policies and procedures.

The most notable regulation is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), enacted by the European Union (EU) to safeguard individuals’ personal data. GDPR focuses on personally identifiable information and imposes stringent compliance requirements on data providers. It mandates transparency in data collection practices and imposes substantial fines for non-compliance, up to 4 percent of an organization’s annual global turnover or EUR 20 million.

Another significant data privacy law is the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which, like GDPR, emphasizes transparency and empowers individuals to control their personal information. Under CCPA, California residents can request details about their data, opt out of sales, and request deletion.

Additionally, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) mandates data security and compliance standards for “covered entities” like healthcare providers handling patients’ personal health information (PHI).

