SASE is the combination, or convergence, of two core technologies: Software-defined wide area networking, or SD-WAN, and secure service edge, or SSE. It’s easier to understand how SASE works if you first understand what each of these technologies does.

SD-WAN

An SD-WAN is a wide-area network that has been virtualized, in much the same way servers are virtualized. It decouples network functionality from the underlying hardware—connections, switches, routers, gateways—to create a pool of networking capacity and network security capabilities that can be divided, aggregated and applied to traffic under software control.

Traditional wide area networks (WANs) were designed to connect users in corporate branch offices to applications in a central corporate data center, usually over dedicated, private and expensive leased-line network connections. Routers installed at each branch controlled and prioritized traffic to ensure optimal performance for applications that mattered most. Security functions, such as packet inspection and data encryption, were applied at the central data center.

SD-WAN was developed originally to let organizations duplicate their WAN capabilities on less-expensive, more scalable internet infrastructure. But demand for SD-WAN accelerated as more and more businesses began adopting cloud services before they were quite ready to trust internet security. The WAN security model was challenged: Routing ever-increasing volumes of internet-destined traffic through the corporate data center created an expensive bottleneck, and both network performance and the users’ experience degraded.

SD-WAN eliminates this bottleneck by enabling security to be applied to traffic at the connection point, rather than forcing the traffic to be routed to the security. It lets organizations establish direct, secure, optimized connections between users and whatever they need—SaaS (software-as-a-service) apps, cloud resources, or public internet services.

SSE

Another term coined by Gartner, SSE is “the security half of SASE.” Gartner specifies SSE as the convergence of three key cloud-native security technologies:

Secure web gateways (SWGs). An SWG is a two-way internet traffic cop. It prevents malicious traffic from reaching network resources, using techniques such as traffic filtering and domain name system (DNS) query inspection to identify and block malware, ransomware and other cyber threats. And it prevents authorized users from connecting to suspicious web sites: Instead of connecting directly to the internet, users and endpoints connect to the SWG, through which they can access approved resources only (e.g. on-premises data centers, business applications, and cloud applications and services).

Cloud access security brokers (CASBs). CASBs sit between users and cloud applications and resources. CASBs enforce company security policies like encryption, access control, and malware detection as users access the cloud, no matter where or how users connect—and it can do so without installing software on the endpoint device, making it ideal for securing BYOD (bring your own device) and other workforce transformation use cases. and other CASBs can also enforce security policies when users connect to unknown cloud assets.

Zero trust network access (ZTNA). A zero trust approach to network access is one that never trusts and continuously validates all users and entities, whether they’re outside or already inside the network. Validated users and entities are granted the least privileged access necessary to complete their tasks. All users and entities are forced to revalidate whenever their context changes, and every data interaction is authenticated on a packet-by-packet basis until the connection session ends.

ZTNA isn’t a security product itself, but a network security approach implemented using a variety of technologies including identity and access management (IAM), multi-factor authentication (MFA), user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and various threat detection and response solutions.

Individual vendors’ SASE platforms may include other threat prevention and security capabilities, including firewall as a service (FWaaS), data loss prevention (DLP), network access control (NAC), and endpoint protection platforms (EPPs).

Pulling it all together

SASE solutions use SD-WAN to deliver SSE security services to users, devices and other endpoints where or close to where they connect, at the network edge.

Specifically, instead of sending all traffic back to a central data center for inspection and encryption, SASE architectures direct traffic to distributed points of points of presence (PoPs) located close to the end user or endpoint. (PoPs are either owned by the SASE service provider or established at a third-party vendor’s data center.) The PoP secures the traffic using the cloud-delivered SSE services, and then the user or endpoint is connected to public and private clouds, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, the public internet, or any other resource.