 IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation
Scalable and standardized automation across your entire infrastructure
RNA overview in hybrid ui isometric style

Infrastructure automation and orchestration across domains

Easily create complex automation workflows across IT and network infrastructure
Preserves and amplifies existing automation investment

Delivers incremental value through a lightweight software solution that synergistically leverages, integrates, and orchestrates existing automation while harmoniously complementing existing infrastructure.
Reduces dependency on specialized automation skills

Intuitive UI democratizes automation, combining existing automation and a rich library of predefined blocks and templates into easily consumable complex workflows, reducing reliance on specialized skills.
Facilitates self-service infrastructure services

Low-code infrastructure automation and orchestration yields easily consumable event-driven automation, enabling self-service/API driven infrastructure service delivery.

Simplify and scale automation

IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation offers scalability to help organizations maximize automation and streamline operations.
Connect new and existing tools to manage and orchestrate all automations from a centralized solution for greater scalability and ROI.

Create and deliver easily consumable event-driven automation workflows through API endpoints. Seamlessly integrate with your organization existing tools and trigger complex workflows from anywhere.

Enhanced automation governance with centralized automation management that offers security and operational efficiency with role-based access control and detailed monitoring dashboards.

Intuitive low-code automation workflow creation using ready-made action blocks and templates or popular languages including JSON and YAML to orchestrate automations across your full tech stack.

Achieve cross-stack and cross-domain automation and orchestration

Automate network performance management

Improve data collection at scale including data from unsupported platforms. Transform these insights into action via complex workflow automation and remediation. Automate issue resolution, updates, and system configuration based on performance alerts.

 Explore network performance management automation Orchestrate and extend automation across systems

Seamlessly integrate automation capabilities across all business systems. Address disparate systems, multiple tools, and manual data transfers with advanced orchestration and automation. Bridge platform gaps to establish efficient, error-free workflows that enhance productivity.

 Explore automation orchestration Orchestrate security and compliance

Adopt Automation, Orchestration, and platform engineering for self-service infrastructure delivery. Enhanced automation across silos ensures security and compliance controls via orchestration, preventing audit failures. End-to-end IT visibility supports continuous infrastructure security and compliance automation.

 Explore infrastructure security automation Streamline ITSM

IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation provides a scalable solution that uses real time data from your IT service management system to automate validation, diagnostics and incident resolution to improve response decision-making.

 Explore ITSM automation
