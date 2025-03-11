Home
Rapid Infrastructure Automation
Easily create complex automation workflows across IT and network infrastructure
Delivers incremental value through a lightweight software solution that synergistically leverages, integrates, and orchestrates existing automation while harmoniously complementing existing infrastructure.
Intuitive UI democratizes automation, combining existing automation and a rich library of predefined blocks and templates into easily consumable complex workflows, reducing reliance on specialized skills.
Low-code infrastructure automation and orchestration yields easily consumable event-driven automation, enabling self-service/API driven infrastructure service delivery.
IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation offers scalability to help organizations maximize automation and streamline operations.
Improve data collection at scale including data from unsupported platforms. Transform these insights into action via complex workflow automation and remediation. Automate issue resolution, updates, and system configuration based on performance alerts.
Seamlessly integrate automation capabilities across all business systems. Address disparate systems, multiple tools, and manual data transfers with advanced orchestration and automation. Bridge platform gaps to establish efficient, error-free workflows that enhance productivity.
Adopt Automation, Orchestration, and platform engineering for self-service infrastructure delivery. Enhanced automation across silos ensures security and compliance controls via orchestration, preventing audit failures. End-to-end IT visibility supports continuous infrastructure security and compliance automation.
IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation provides a scalable solution that uses real time data from your IT service management system to automate validation, diagnostics and incident resolution to improve response decision-making.