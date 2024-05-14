As a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises, Basis Technologies provides a platform that improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration and actionable data-driven insights.
Basis must operate at the lowest possible latency because even a millisecond of additional delay can cost its customers a desired ad spot. As a high-scale, real-time bidding platform, Basis must serve hundreds of billions of requests per day at ultra-low latency. To meet its performance and scaling needs, Basis has several data centers in North America and Europe and uses a content delivery network (CDN).
DNS is vital to Basis’s digital business as every online action begins with a DNS query to the Basis platform. Basis became aware that its incumbent DNS solution was not meeting its performance goals. Its current DNS solution was unable to accurately route requests to the closest data center. Basis also needed a DNS solution that could monitor data center availability and ensure requests would always be routed to the closest available data center in the event one or more of its data centers lost connectivity.
Basis selected the Filter Chain solution from NS1®, an IBM Company, to assist it in meeting its goal of accurate geolocated traffic management. Basis worked with NS1’s solution engineers to both migrate its DNS configuration over from its previous provider and configure Managed DNS to meet its needs.
Decrease in DNS query network latency
Basis serves hundreds of billions of DNS queries per day
NS1’s technology enabled Basis to deploy a high-scale, low-latency solution that included accurate geo routing of its ad traffic, plus automated real-time failover. The implementation of accurate geolocation-based traffic management is already showing positive results for Basis customers. Its DNS query network latency has shown a 30% decrease in response time without Basis making any additional changes to its hardware or software stack.
Basis (link resides outside of ibm.com) (formerly Centro) is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
