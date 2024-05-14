As a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises, Basis Technologies provides a platform that improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration and actionable data-driven insights.

Basis must operate at the lowest possible latency because even a millisecond of additional delay can cost its customers a desired ad spot. As a high-scale, real-time bidding platform, Basis must serve hundreds of billions of requests per day at ultra-low latency. To meet its performance and scaling needs, Basis has several data centers in North America and Europe and uses a content delivery network (CDN).

