What is NetFlow? 

NetFlow is recognized as an Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) standard, although “netflow” is also a general term to refer to other network flow monitoring protocols. Cisco Systems NetFlow version 9 is template-based and lets you choose which statistics to enable. In contrast, previous versions like the popular Cisco Systems NetFlow v5 required you to use a fixed set of fields. Overall, NetFlow version 9 is more flexible than previous versions.

IP Flow Information Export (IPFIX) is another netflow protocol that uses a flexible, template-based approach. While NetFlow v9 is used widely, IPFIX has become the industry standard. In fact, IPFIX is based on NetFlow v9. The two protocols are so similar that IPFIX is sometimes called NetFlow v10, although it’s not a NetFlow product.

Another popular IP network flow monitoring protocol and data record standard is sFlow, or samples NetFlow. Introduced by InMon Corp, it doesn’t track every packet crossing your network as NetFlow does; instead, it captures a random sample of network traffic. This random sampling means there’s less traffic flow data to process and analyze, but it minimizes the impact on performance. Since NetFlow tracks everything, it can cause network slowdowns.

Other netflow monitoring protocols include J-Flow from Juniper Networks, NetStream from 3Com/Huawei, Cflow from Alcatel-Lucent, and Rflow from Ericsson. A generic term used to refer to these tools is xFlow.