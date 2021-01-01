We understand your business needs and are ready to help you successfully migrate to the IBM Cloud®. We help you scale faster and improve time to market by accelerating your migration to the secure, AI-ready IBM Cloud. You can migrate any type of workload from any environment to IBM Cloud. IBM, in association with our partners, is equipped to provide you a host of self-service tools to enable a seamless migration journey.
Migrate your bare metal servers between IBM Cloud® Classic data centers.
Migrate your workloads from IBM Cloud® Classic to IBM Cloud.
Migrate your VMware, Hyper-V and physical workloads from on premises to IBM Cloud VPC.
Do-it-yourself automation scripts to migrate workloads and data to IBM Cloud.
Assess your current and target environments to understand the complexity of the migration so that you can develop a migration strategy.
Spend the time planning your migration to avoid disruptions to your current business environment. Understand the time needed to migrate and whether migration needs to be accomplished in stages.
Migrate your resources and components with ease and confidence, using several tools and solutions.
Validate and test your environment to ensure it’s ready for production. This might also entail updating your DNS, global load balancers and routes, or retiring old services.