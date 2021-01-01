Home Cloud Migrate Migrate to IBM Cloud
IBM Cloud offers the most open and secure public cloud for business, a next-generation hybrid multicloud platform, advanced data and AI capabilities, and deep enterprise expertise across 20 industries
We understand your business needs and are ready to help you successfully migrate to the IBM Cloud®. We help you scale faster and improve time to market by accelerating your migration to the secure, AI-ready IBM Cloud. You can migrate any type of workload from any environment to IBM Cloud. IBM, in association with our partners, is equipped to provide you a host of self-service tools to enable a seamless migration journey.
These IBM solutions and tools will help you quickly, securely and seamlessly migrate to the cloud through a frictionless experience: IBM Cloud® Classic to Classic

Migrate your bare metal servers between IBM Cloud® Classic data centers.

Migrate your workloads from IBM Cloud® Classic to IBM Cloud.

Migrate your VMware, Hyper-V and physical workloads from on premises to IBM Cloud VPC.

Do-it-yourself automation scripts to migrate workloads and data to IBM Cloud.

Lift and shift A relatively fast and inexpensive way to migrate applications. It allows you as a customer to migrate your workload and associated data to the cloud with minimal changes, before embarking on refactoring or modernizing to use some of the cloud-native features. Through the tools available on IBM Cloud, the “lift and shift” strategy enables a quicker validation that is less labor intensive.
Modernize Application modernization is the process of taking existing legacy applications and modernizing their platform infrastructure and internal architecture and/or features, so they take full advantage of cloud architecture. For example, consider containers or serverless computing if that meets your needs. Applications may require different degrees of modernization.
The migration process can be as simple as migrating a single virtual server instance, or complex, such as migrating a data center with all underlying components. The following framework serves as a guide to help you plan your migration journey: Assess

Assess your current and target environments to understand the complexity of the migration so that you can develop a migration strategy.

Plan

Spend the time planning your migration to avoid disruptions to your current business environment. Understand the time needed to migrate and whether migration needs to be accomplished in stages.

Migrate

Migrate your resources and components with ease and confidence, using several tools and solutions.

Validate

Validate and test your environment to ensure it’s ready for production. This might also entail updating your DNS, global load balancers and routes, or retiring old services.

Migrating VMware vSphere workloads to IBM Cloud
