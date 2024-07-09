IBM Cloud Native Academy offers top-tier lab-based environments to accelerate your learning journey. With lab environments and real-world simulations created by our expert engineers, you will gain the experience necessary to drive significant outcomes in your organization and your career.
Grow your career while boosting your knowledge of cloud native and DevOps tools.
Apply what you will learn to industry-recognized certification exams such as the Certified Kubernetes Administrator or Terraform Associate.
IBM CNA gives you a fully-configured environment so you can stay focused on learning.
Design and architect systems with world-class resilience and scalability by applying your learnings from IBM CNA.
By completing challenge scenarios, you will develop intuition and master the art of your craft.
By using the Cloud Native Academy, organizations can empower their teams with the knowledge and skills required to successfully adopt cloud-native technologies and DevOps practices, ultimately improving their agility, efficiency, and competitiveness.
Foundations of cloud native and DevOps covered: Git, Linux, Docker Fundamentals, Docker for Developers, Kubernetes from Fundamentals to Intermediate all the way to Advanced.
Get up and running in production. The Gold plan includes all Silver content plus: Kubernetes–Advanced II, Kubernetes–Security, Cloud Native Tools, Ansible, Terraform and GitLab.
Custom content creates a baseline of knowledge across organizations for the adopted tools and processes, creating a more productive and effective workplace. Ask about our ability to meet your use case today.
