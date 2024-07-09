IBM Cloud Native Academy
A unique learning platform for DevOps training

IBM Cloud Native Academy offers top-tier lab-based environments to accelerate your learning journey. With lab environments and real-world simulations created by our expert engineers, you will gain the experience necessary to drive significant outcomes in your organization and your career.

User benefits Career growth

Grow your career while boosting your knowledge of cloud native and DevOps tools.

 Prepare for certifications

Apply what you will learn to industry-recognized certification exams such as the Certified Kubernetes Administrator or Terraform Associate.

 Focused learning

IBM CNA gives you a fully-configured environment so you can stay focused on learning.

 Improved system architecture

Design and architect systems with world-class resilience and scalability by applying your learnings from IBM CNA.

 Build mastery

By completing challenge scenarios, you will develop intuition and master the art of your craft.

Features

Sandbox environments Safe—no need to worry about incurring extreme costs or taking down production. Privileged—we don't restrict you.
Pre-configured scenarios Everything’s already set up so you can hit the ground running, ready to learn.
Rolling content updates and additions Updated content weekly with new courses to enhance your cloud native journey.
Content written by experts Our content and real-world scenarios are written by our expert engineers and architects who live and breathe DevOps and cloud native tech every day.

Business use cases

By using the Cloud Native Academy, organizations can empower their teams with the knowledge and skills required to successfully adopt cloud-native technologies and DevOps practices, ultimately improving their agility, efficiency, and competitiveness.

Digital transformation Organizations looking to undergo digital transformation can use the Cloud Native Academy to train their teams on adopting cloud-native technologies and implementing DevOps practices effectively.
Cross-functional collaboration Businesses seeking to improve collaboration between development, operations and engineering teams can leverage the Cloud Native Academy to establish a common baseline knowledge and promote teamwork.
Mainframe modernization Organizations aiming to modernize their mainframe systems can use the Cloud Native Academy to train their teams on essential tools and processes required for successful modernization.
Improving software development processes Companies looking to optimize their software development lifecycle can benefit from the Cloud Native Academy's training on containerization, CI/CD pipelines and other modern development practices.
Enhancing application resilience and scalability Businesses aiming to build and manage scalable, resilient applications in the cloud can use the Cloud Native Academy to train their teams on best practices.
Infrastructure cost optimization Organizations looking to optimize their cloud infrastructure costs can leverage the Cloud Native Academy to learn how to make the most of features like auto-scaling, container orchestration and infrastructure as code.
Workforce upskilling Companies aiming to upskill their workforce in cloud-native technologies and DevOps can use the Cloud Native Academy to provide comprehensive, hands-on training.
Product screenshots
Lab environment IBM Cloud Native Academy provides a hands-on lab environment where you can safely apply what you are learning.
Technologies covered
Pricing 

IBM Cloud Native Academy is offered in two pricing tiers
1 year access - USD 1260/user Silver plan

Foundations of cloud native and DevOps covered: Git, Linux, Docker Fundamentals, Docker for Developers, Kubernetes from Fundamentals to Intermediate all the way to Advanced.

Cloud Native Academy Silver Buy now 1 year access – USD 1980/user Gold plan

Get up and running in production. The Gold plan includes all Silver content plus: Kubernetes–Advanced II, Kubernetes–Security, Cloud Native Tools, Ansible, Terraform and GitLab.

Cloud Native Academy Gold Buy now Custom Content Create and host custom content

Custom content creates a baseline of knowledge across organizations for the adopted tools and processes, creating a more productive and effective workplace. Ask about our ability to meet your use case today.

Cloud Native Academy Customized
