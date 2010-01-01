Receive help from our tech experts and check the status of a support case.
1 New Orchard Road
Armonk, New York 10504-1722
United States
General:
Toll Free: 1-800-426-4968
Shopping assistance:
Toll Free: 1-888-746-7426
Directory assistance:
914-499-1900
Software:
Toll Free: 1-800-426–7378
Tel: +1-303-939-1414
Hardware:
Toll Free: 1-800-426–7378
Tel: +1-303-939-1414
Search for geography-specific contact information.
IBM is committed to equal access for people of all abilities.
Client complaints:
Submit an issue to be reviewed by the IBM Complaint Management Organization
General inquiries
Tel: 1800-418-1000 1
+65-6418-1000 2
Fax: +65-6418-2000
Address
IBM Singapore Pte. Ltd.
7 Changi Business Park Central 1
IBM Place
Singapore 486072
General inquiries
Tel: +60-3-2301-8888
Fax: +60-3-7727-2188
Address
Malaysia Head Office IBM Malaysia Sdn Bhd
19th Floor, Plaza IBM
No. 8, First Avenue,
Persiaran Bandar Utama
47800 Petaling Jaya
Selangor Darul Ehsan
Software
Call us toll free: 673 801 1057IDD: +603-7711 7920
Hardware
Call us toll free: 673 801 1057
Tel: +60-3-2301-8888
Technical Support Line
Tel: 1800-88-8558
Information Management and WebSphere
Tel: 1800 888 558
Tel: 0800 801 800 (within New Zealand)
+61 2 9407 9345 (international)
Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Tel: 0800 801 800 (within New Zealand)
+61 2 9407 9345 (international)
Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Adresse de l’entreprise :
IBM Tahiti
Centre PAOFAI
Boulebard Pomare
Entrée BC / 2ème étage
BP 527, 98713 PAPEETE
TAHITI
Numéro de téléphone
Service commercial :
Tel : +689 40.50.85.50
Accessibilité :
IBM s'engage à garantir l'égalité d'accès pour toutes les personnes, quelles que soient leurs capacités.
Réclamations clients :
Soumettre une réclamation au Bureau en charge de la gestion des réclamations IBM
General
Tel: +852-2825-6222
Software
Call us toll free: +852-8205-8288 or +86-755-84485207(if not dial from Hong Kong)
Hardware
Call us toll free: +852-8205-8233 or +86-755-84485206(if not dial from Hong Kong)
IBM China/Hong Kong Limited
10/F PCCW Tower
Taikoo Place
979 King's Road
Quarry Bay
Hong Kong
Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393
IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +82-2-1588-5801
Tel: + 84 4 3946 2021 (Hanoi),
+ 84 8 3520 2099 (Hochiminh City)
IBM Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Level 2, Pacific Place Bldg
83B Ly Thuong Kiet St., Hoan Kiem Dist.,
Hanoi
Vietnam 10000
General
Tel: +853 82946388
Software
Call us toll free: +853-65371171 or +86-755-84485263 (if not dial from Macau)
Hardware
Call us toll free: +853-65371171 or +86-755-84485263 (if not dial from Macau)
IBM World Trade Corporation
Level 20, AIA Tower,
251A-301 Avenida Comercial,
Macau
Tel: +60-3-2301-8888
Software
Call us toll free:1800 81 8823
IDD: +603-7711 7920
Hardware
Call us toll free:1800 81 8823
IDD: +603-7711 7920
Software
Toll: 919-864-3512
Hardware
Toll: 919-864-3512
Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Adresse de l’entreprise :
IBM Nouvelle Calédonie
33, rue de Sébastopol
BP 564, NOUMEA 98845
NOUVELLE CALEDONIE
Numéro de téléphone
Service commercial :
Tel : +687-27.23.78
Accessibilité :
IBM s'engage à garantir l'égalité d'accès pour toutes les personnes, quelles que soient leurs capacités.
Réclamations clients :
Soumettre une réclamation au Bureau en charge de la gestion des réclamations IBM
General inquiries
Tel: 0800 801 800 (within New Zealand)
+61 2 9407 9345 (international)
IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll Free: 0800-733-222
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Tel: +63-2-995-2426 ( 995-2 IBM )
IBM Building
2nd-4th Floors IBM Plaza
8 Eastwood Avenue
Eastwood City Cyberpark
E. Rodriguez - Jr. Avenue
1110 Libis - Quezon City
Philippines
Software
Call us toll free: 1800 1853 2233
63282993926 (local DID)
IDD: 603-7711 7922
Hardware
Call us toll free: 1800 1853 2233
63282993926 (local DID)
IDD: 603-7711 7922
Tel: 1800-418-1000 OR
+65-6418-1000
Software
Call us toll free (within Singapore): 800-852-6826
IDD: +603-7711 7924
Hardware
Call us toll free (within Singapore): 800-852-6826
IDD: +603-7711 7924
Tel: +94-11-2493-517
IBM World Trade Corporation
48, Navam Mawatha
Colombo 2
Sri Lanka
General
Tel: +886-2-8723-8888
Hardware
0800-055-055/02-2176-9163
Software
0800-016-888 #2#4
Tel: +66-2-273-0041
Software
Call us toll free: 0018008522282
IDD: 603-7711 7925
Hardware
Call us toll free: 0018008522282
IDD: 603-7711 7925
Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393
Hanoi:
Tel: + 84 4 3946 2021
Ho Chi Minh:
Software
Call us toll free: 1206 0101
Call us toll free (Calling via Viettel): 12280939
Call us toll free (Calling via VNPT): 120852334
IDD: 603-7711 7923
Hardware
Call us toll free: 1206 0101
Call us toll free (Calling via Viettel): 12280939
Call us toll free (Calling via VNPT): 120852334
IDD: 603-7711 7923
Adresse de l'entreprise
General inquiries
Tel: +43-1-21145-0
Fax: +43-1-2160886
E-mail: gsc@at.ibm.com
Shopping
Tel: +43-1-21145-0
IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +43 81 000 0225
Alt Tel: +49 703 464 095 42
Address
IBM Österreich Internationale Büromaschinen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Obere Donaustrasse 95
A-1020 Wien
Austria
Impressum/Offenlegung
Offenlegung gemäß §§ 24, 25 Mediengesetz und Informationen gemäß § 5 ECG
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber und Hersteller:
IBM Österreich Internationale Büromaschinen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Sitz: Wien
Anschrift: Obere Donaustraße 95, 1020 Wien
Telefon: +43-1-21145-0
Fax: +43-1-2160886
E-Mail: gsc@at.ibm.com
Website-Adresse: https://www.ibm.com/de-de
Firmenbuchnummer: FN 80000y
Firmenbuchgericht: Handelsgericht Wien
Umsatzsteuer-Identifikationsnummer: ATU 36829900
Kammerzugehörigkeit: Wirtschaftskammer Wien
Gewerberechtliche Vorschriften: Gewerbeordnung (GewO; siehe BGBl Nr. 194/1994 in der jeweils geltenden Fassung)
Geschäftsführer: Marco Porak
Aufsichtsrat: Wolfgang Wendt, Dr. Andreas Buchelt, Gabriel Schwarenthorer, Agnes Heftberger, Thomas Gödel, Markus Fabian
Gesellschafter: IBM Deutschland GmbH (100%)
Gesellschafter der IBM Deutschland GmbH:
IBM Central Holding GmbH, Deutschland (89,35%)
IBM World Trade Corp., USA (10,65%)
Gesellschafter der IBM Central Holding GmbH: IBM Canada Investments B.V., Niederlande (100%)
Gesellschafter der IBM Canada Investments B.V.: IBM International Group B.V., Niederlande (100%)
Gesellschafter der IBM International Group B.V.: IBM World Trade Investments B.V., Niederlande (100%)
Gesellschafter der IBM World Trade Investments B.V.:
IBM World Trade Corp., USA (20%)
IBM Corporation, USA (80%)
Gesellschafter der IBM World Trade Corp.: IBM Corporation, USA (100%)
Unternehmensgegenstand:
(1.) Geschäftliche Betätigung auf den Gebieten der Informationserfassung und -übertragung sowie der Informations- und Textverarbeitung durch die Entwicklung, Herstellung, Ein- und Ausfuhr, Vermietung, den Vetrieb sowie die Reparatur und Wartung von sowie jeglichen Handel mit (a) Informationserfassungs-, Informationsübertragungs- und Informationsverarbeitungs- maschinen und -systemen, (b) Programmen, (c) Textmaschinen und Systemen der Textverarbeitung wie z.B. Schreibmaschinen, Diktier- und Kopiergeräten, (d) Datenträgern, anderen Zusatzgeräten und sonstigem Zubehör und Büroartikeln;
(2.) Ausübung des Gewerbes des Handelsagenten;
(3.) Erbringung von Dienstleistungen in der automatischen Datenverarbeitung und Informationstechnik;
(4.) Beratung über und Schulung für die Anwendung und Nutzung der in Ziffer 1 genannten Erzeugnisse sowie die Durchführung von Leistungen jeglicher Art im Zusammenhang mit der Anwendung und Benutzung dieser Erzeugnisse;
(5.) Ausübung des Gewerbes der Drucker;
(6.) Buchhandel;
(7.) Übernahme und Durchführung von Forschungs- und Entwicklungsarbeiten und -aufträgen, die Beteiligung an Forschungs- und Entwicklungsarbeiten einschlägiger Betriebe und Institutionen sowie der Erwerb und die Verwertung von Erfindungen, seien sie schutzfähig oder nicht;
(8.) Erzeugung, der Vertrieb, die Vermittlung und Verwertung aller im Verkehr stehenden Sachen und Gegenstände;
(9.) Vornahme geschäftlicher Tätigkeiten aufgrund von Werkverträgen;
(10.) Ausübung des Gast- und Schankgewerbes in der Betriebsform von Werksküchen und Kantinen;
(11.) Durchführung sonstiger Handelsgeschäfte, soweit sie mit den in Ziffer 1 bis 10 bezeichneten Tätigkeiten unmittelbar oder mittelbar zusammenhängen sowie die Durchführung aller Tätigkeiten zur Förderung der vorangeführten Geschäfte;
(12.) Beteiligung an in- oder ausländischen Unternehmen gleicher oder ähnlicher Art;
(13.) Errichtung von Unterstützungseinrichtungen für die Mitarbeiter und ehemaligen Mitarbeiter des Unternehmens beziehungsweise für deren Angehörige;
(14.) Ausübung des Gewerbes der Elektroinstallation der Unterstufe.
Grundlegende Richtung:
Die Website und die über die Website abrufbaren Newsletter dienen der Information über Aktivitäten und Entwicklungen der IBM, ihrer Produkte und sonstiger IBM Leistungen.
General inquiries
Tel: 02 339 3333
Tel outside Belgium: +32 2 339 3333
E-mail: blueline@be.ibm.com
Sales
Tel: 02 339 4242
Tel outside Belgium: +32 2 339 4242
IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: 07 879 0088
Tel outside Belgium: +32 7 879 0088
Address
IBM Belgium BV/SRL
Avenue du Bourget / Bourgetlaan 42
B-1130 Brussels
Belgium
General inquiries
+359-2-400-9100
E-mail: IBM_Customer_Support_Bulgaria@bg.ibm.com
Shopping
Tel: +359-2-973-3171
IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +359 2 969 3650
Alt. Tel: +359 2 973 3199
Address
IBM Bulgaria EOOD 1592 Sofia,
Iskar Region 64 Christopher Columbus Blvd – Sofia Airport Center Building A02
Bulgaria
Whistleblowing Policy_IBM Bulgaria_updated_September 2023
Whistleblowing Report Form_CPDP approved_BG version
Whistleblowing Report Form_CPDP approved_ENG version
General inquiries
Tel: +385-1-630-8100
Fax: +385-1-611-1119
E-mail: info@hr.ibm.com
Shopping
Tel: +385-1-630-8100
Technical Support
Tel: +385-1-6110-095
Tel: Free Toll 0800-0426
E-mail: Croatia.Control.Center@hr.ibm.com
Address
IBM Croatia
Josipa Marohnića 1
10000 Zagreb
Croatia
General inquiries
Tel: +357-22-841100
Fax: +357-22-666372
Shopping
Tel: +357-22-841100
Address
IBM SEMEA S.p.A. Cyprus Branch
42-44 Grivas Dighenis Avenue
Nicosia
Cyprus
Technical Services
Tel: +357-22-841111
General inquiries
Technical Support
Tel: +420 272 131 316
E-mail: servis@cz.ibm.com
Address
IBM Česká republika, spol. s r. o.
V Parku 2294/4
148 00 Praha 4 Chodov
WHISTLEBLOWING – INTERNAL REPORTING CHANNEL
IBM ČR - Whistleblowing - Vnitřní oznamovací systém
General inquiries
Tel: +45-4524-0000
E-mail: InfoDenmark@ibm.com
Shopping
Tel: Toll Free: 00800-7589-8783
IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +45 70 10 51 50
Address
IBM Danmark ApS
Sundkrogsgade 11
2100 Copenhagen Ø
Denmark
General inquiries
Tel: +372-6-600-800
E-mail: ibm@ee.ibm.com
Hardware support
Tel: + 372-6-600-856
E-tickets: https://www.ibm.com/mysupport
Address
IBM Eesti OU
Toompuiestee 33a
10149 Tallinn
IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: 45 7010 5150
General inquiries
Tel: +358-9-4591
E-mail: Info.Finland@ibm.com
IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +358 945-94260
Visiting Address
Oy IBM Finland Ab
Siltasaarenkatu 22
00530 Helsinki
Finland
Mailing Address
Oy IBM Finland Ab
PO Box 265
00101 Helsinki
Finland
Delivery address and assisted entrance
Oy IBM Finland Ab
Toinen linja 7
00530 Helsinki
Finland
General inquiries
Tel: +30-210-688-1111
Fax: +30-210-680-1300
Shopping
Tel: +30-210-688-1111
Toll Free: 800-11-68220
Address
IBM Hellas S.A.
284, Kifissias Ave
15232 Halandri
Greece
Financial Statements for Greece
Learn about the IBM financial status in Greece.
You can download the financial statements for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Technical Services
Tel: +30-210-688-1910
Address
IBM Hungary LLC
Szigony utca 26-32.
H-1083 Budapest
Hungary
P.O. BOX:
Pf. 73.
H-1507 Budapest
Hungary
IBM Hardware Support
Tel: +36 1 777-1368
Tel: +36 1 777-1373
E-mail: szerviz@hu.ibm.com
Whistleblowing report (Visszaélés bejelentése)
ÉVES ENERGETIKAI SZAKREFERENSI JELENTÉS IBM Magyarországi Kft.
ÉVES ENERGETIKAI SZAKREFERENSI JELENTÉS IBM Hungary ISSC Kft.
ÉVES ENERGETIKAI SZAKREFERENSI JELENTÉS IBM DSS
General inquiries
Tel: +353-1-815-4000
Fax: +353-1-815-4040
Charges apply1:
1850-401-6012
E-mail: ibmenquire@ie.ibm.com
Shopping
Tel: +353-1-815-4000
1850-205-205
IBM Hardware and Software Support
018811444
Address
IBM Ireland Limited
IBM, WeWork Block D, 2nd Floor Charlemont Exchange,
Charlemont St, Saint Kevin's,
Dublin, D02 VN88
-------------------------------------
IBM Ireland Limited Registered in Ireland with no.: 16226.
Registered Office: Building 2 IBM Technology Campus, Damastown Industrial Park, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.
1Charges appear on customer's phone bill.
2For calls made from within Ireland.
General inquiries
Tel: +371-67-070-300
E-mail: infolv@lv.ibm.com
Hardware support
Tel: +371- 67-070-360
E-mail: SPOC@lv.ibm.com
E-tickets: https://www.ibm.com/mysupport
Address
IBM Latvia SIA
Bauskas street 58A-7, 4th floor
Riga, LV-1004
Latvia
General inquiries
Tel: +370 5 2786600
E-mail: infolt@lt.ibm.com
Hardware support
Tel: +370 5 2786602
E-mail: servlt@lt.ibm.com
E-tickets: https://www.ibm.com/mysupport
Address
IBM Lietuva UAB
Seimyniskiu 3
LT-09312 Vilnius
Lithuania
General inquiries
Tel: +352 2731 1
E-mail: ibm.luxembourg.sarl@be.ibm.com
IBM Hardware and Software Support
(All Platforms, Operating Systems, WebSphere, Information Management, Cognos, SPSS, Lotus, & Tivoli)
Tel: +352 342 080 8462
Address
IBM LUXEMBOURG S.à r.l.
Building Moiré 6 Boulevard des Lumières
L-4369 Belvaux
Luxembourg
General inquiries
Contact: Alberto López Ordóñez
E-mail: lopezordonez@es.ibm.com
Adresse de l'entreprise
IBM Hardware and Software Support
Tel: 020 798 0099
Tel outside Netherlands: +31 20 798 0099
IBM Cloud
Web: cloud.ibm.com/unifiedsupport/supportcenter
Call us toll free (international): +1-866-403-7638
Address
IBM Nederland BV
Johan Huizingalaan 765
P.O. Box 9999
1066 VH Amsterdam
Netherlands
General inquiries
Tel: +47 66 99 80 00
E-mail: InfoNorway@uk.ibm.com
Shopping
Tel: +47 66 99 80 00
IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll Free: +47 815 21 550
Alt. Tel: +47 24 055 148
Visiting / Street address
International Business Machines AS
Sundtkvartalet, Lakkegata 53
0187 Oslo
Norway
Mailing address
International Business Machines AS
Postboks 9267
Grønland
0134 Oslo
Norway
General inquiries
Office phone: + 48-22-878-6777
Email: cok@pl.ibm.com
All Platforms and Services
Toll: +48-22-878-6999
Toll Free: 0-800-666-999
Support Line/Passport Advantage and IBM Software Maintenance
Toll: +48-22-878-6999
Toll Free: 0-800-666-999
Address
IBM Polska Sp. z o.o.
ul. Krakowiaków 32
02-255 Warszawa
NIP: 526-030-07-24
KRS 0000012941
DUNS No: 422150649
On December 18. 2023, Apptio Poland Sp. z o.o. and IBM Polska Sp. z o.o. agreed the following merger plan: W dniu 18 grudnia 2023 r., Apptio Poland Sp. z o.o. oraz IBM Polska Sp. z o.o. uzgodniły niniejszy plan połączenia:
"Plan Polaczenica"
Tax Strategy
General inquiries
Tel: +351-21-892-7000
E-mail: ibm_directo@pt.ibm.com
Shopping
Tel: +351-21-892-7168
+351-22-207-1168
IBM Hardware and Software Support
Tel: 808 225 115
Alt Tel: +351 218 927 115
Address
Edifício Oriente
Rua do Mar da China - Lote
1.07.2.3
Parque das Nações
1900-138 Lisboa
General inquiries
E-mail: info@ro.ibm.com
Technical support for Software & Hardware
Tel: +40 21 40 58 500
Tel: +40 745 340 848 (mobile)
Software: rossoft@ro.ibm.com
Hardware: romania.hardware@ro.ibm.com
Address
IBM Romania SRL
Şos. Orhideelor 15D
Building A - The Bridge, 5th floor
060071, Sector 6, Bucureşti, România
Whistleblowing Policy IBM Romania ENG
Whistleblowing Notice IBM Romania RO
Whistleblowing Notice IBM Romania ENG
Address
IBM International Business Machines d.o.o
Bulevar Mihajla Pupina 6
11070 Belgrade
Serbia
General inquiries
Tel: +381-11-201-3500
Fax: +381-11-201-3501
Email: ibmoffice@rs.ibm.com
IBM Hardware and Software Support
Tel: +381 11 2013 578
Mobile: +381 63 32 60 52
E-mail: support@rs.ibm.com
General inquiries
Tel: +421-2-4954-1111
Fax: +421-2-4954-1122
IBM Software and Hardware-Support:
Tel: +421-2-4954-8888
Address
IBM Slovensko, spol. s r.o.
Prievozská 2
821 09 Bratislava - mestská časť Ružinov
Slovakia
⚠ IBM recently noticed fraudulent activities in Slovakia referring to sale or purchase of IBM shares via Bitcoin transfers and the unlawful use of the IBM logo. Please be aware that these persons are falsely representing themselves as IBM account managers and are not acting on behalf of IBM.
General inquiries
Tel: +386-1-3208-600
Toll Free: 080-2600
Fax: +386-1-3208-601
E-mail: info@si.ibm.com
Shopping
Tel: +386-1-3208-600
Toll Free: 080-2600
Address
IBM Slovenija, d.o.o.
Ameriska ulica 8
1000 Ljubljana
Slovenia
IBM Hardware and Software Support:
Tel: +386 1 3208 581
Toll Free (Slovenia only): 080 2617
Mobile: +386 40 456 100
E-mail: podpora@si.ibm.com
Pravilnik o zaščiti prijaviteljev in vzpostavitvi notranje poti za prijavo marec 2024 Regulations on the protection of reporting persons and the establishment of an internal reporting channel March 2024
General inquiries
Tel: +46-8-793-1000
E-mail: InfoSweden@ibm.com
IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +46-771-171040
Address
IBM Svenska AB
164 92 Stockholm
Sweden
General inquiries
Tel: +41-58-333-4455
Fax: +41-58-333-4040
E-mail: ibmdiro@ch.ibm.com
IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: 0800 55 5454
Tel: +41-58-333-6633
Address
IBM Switzerland Ltd
Vulkanstrasse 106
CH-8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Locations
Bussigny
58, rue de l'industrie
CH-1030 Bussigny
Tel: +41-58-333-44 55
Fax: +41-58-333-48 00
Gümligen
Bahnhofstrasse 4
CH-3073 Gümligen
Tel: +41-58-333-44 55
Fax: +41-58-333-25 50
Lugano
Via Balestra 12
CH-6901 Lugano
Tel: +41-58-333-44 55
Fax: +41-58-333-58 00
Les Acacias - Genève
Rue Eugène Marziano 25
CH-1227 Les Acacias - Genève
Tel: +41-58-333-44 55
Fax: +41-58-333-42 00
IBM Research
Säumerstrasse 4
CH-8803 Rüschlikon
Tel: +41-44-724-81 11
Fax: +41-44-724-27 95
https://research.ibm.com/labs/zurich
Impressum
Adresse
IBM Schweiz AG
Vulkanstrasse 106
8048 Zürich
Geschäftsleitung der IBM Schweiz
Dr. Christian Keller
Telefon / Fax
Tel.: +41 (0)58 333 44 55
Fax: +41 (0)58 333 40 40
E-Mail: ibmdiro@ch.ibm.com
General inquiries
Tel: +90-212-317-1000
IBM Software and Hardware Support
+90-850-755-4426
cc@tr.ibm.com
Address
IBM Türk Limited Sirketi
Büyükdere Caddesi
Yapi Kredi Plaza
B Blok
Levent
Istanbul 34330
Türkiye
Via Tower İş Merkezi 7/2
Beştepeler Mh. No:70
06510 Söğütözü, Yenimahalle / Ankara
Tel: 0 312 455 48 98
Bilgi Toplumu Hizmetleri
Şirket Türü: Limited Şirket
Mersis Numarası: 0478-0070-1670-0046
Ticaret Unvanı: IBM (International Business Machines) Türk Limited Şirketi
İşletmesinin Merkezi: Levent Mh. Cömert Sk. Yapıkredi Plz.Sit. B Bl.N:1b/5 Beşiktaş/İstanbul
Taahüt Edilen Sermaye Miktarı: 102.100.025,00 TL
Ödenen Sermaye Miktarı: 102.100.025,00 TL
Müdürler:
IBM Italia S.p.A
Işıl Özlem Kılınç Gürtuna
Vergi Dairesi: İstanbul-Büyük Mükellefler Vergi Dairesi
Vergi Numarası: 478 007 0167
Denetçi: Final Bağımsız Denetim Mali Müşavirlik Anonim Şirketi
Adres: İçerenköy Mahallesi, Değirmenyolu Caddesi, 12/1/4B Ataşehir/İstanbul
General inquiries
Tel: +380 44 501-1888
Fax: +380 44 501-1889
TLS support
Tel: +380 44 391-2200
Tel: 0800 304 263
E-mail: ibm.office@ua.ibm.com
Address
IBM Ukraine
Horizon Park BC
12 Amosova Str., building 2
Kyiv, 03038
Ukraine
IBM Hardware and Software Support
(Operating Systems, WebSphere, Information Management, Tivoli and Rational)
Toll: 54-1152867500
Toll Free: 08001220813
IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll: 56-22-200-6670
Toll free: 800-171-484
Software
Toll: 57-6013900305
Toll free: 018007522594
Hardware
Toll: 57-6013900305
Toll free: 018007522594
IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll: 593 25004271
Toll free: 1800-001-489
Software
Tel: 44-8700-101-952
Hardware
Tel: +44-8705-500-900
Adresse de l’entreprise :
IBM Antilles / Guyane
Centre d’Affaires ACTUALIS
Immeuble SCI FUTUR
44 rue Henri Becquerel
Zone Industrielle Jarry
Baie-Mahault 97122
Guadeloupe
Numéro de téléphone
Service commercial :
Tel : +590 (0) 590 26 90 88
Accessibilité :
IBM s'engage à garantir l'égalité d'accès pour toutes les personnes, quelles que soient leurs capacités.
Réclamations clients :
Soumettre une réclamation au Bureau en charge de la gestion des réclamations IBM
IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll: 51 16256221
Toll free: 0800-00-838
IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll: 598 24180263
Toll free: +000 405 29 6731
Lenovo: +000 405 21 0038
IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll free: 0800-100-6168
General inquiries
Address
IBM World Trade Corporation, Egypt Branch
Smart Village, Building B144
KM28 . Cairo Alex. Desert Road,
P.O. Box 166 EL Haram - 12577
Giza - Egypt
Sunday - Thursday from 8:00 AM till 18:00 PM Friday from 8:00 till 16:00
Tel: +2 01024675555 , +2 01024679999
Outside above-mentioned Office Hours
Tel: +44 23 9228 9261
Emergency Phones: +2010 246 72222 , +2010 246 73333
Task ID: TSS@eg.ibm.com
IBM Egypt Support contracts
• Sunday - Thursday from 8:00 AM till 18:00 PM
Friday from 8:00 till 16:00
Tel: +2 01024675555 ,+2 01024679999
• Outside above-mentioned Office Hours
Tel: +44 23 9228 9261
Emergency Phones: +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333
Task ID: TSS@eg.ibm.com
TLS
LOGO / SOFTWARE/ LENOVO ISG support _ : +972-3-9142800 / *6557
Mail: 6557@il.ibm.com
TLS
Lenovo _ ThinkPad support: 1-809-258-990
Address
IBM Israel Ltd
94 shlomo shmeltzer
49527 Petach-Tikva
Israel
More information
General inquiries IBM Kenya Office
Address:
IBM East Africa
4th Floor, Atrium Building
Corner Chaka & Lenana Road
Kilimani, Nairobi
P.O Box 35475 00200
Nairobi, Kenya
Telephone: +254 20 515 3000
17 A Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Eti-Osa 106104
Lagos, LA 106104, NG
Building: M8O
Floor: 04
Office: W01
Address
Karachi
1st & 2nd Floors
Nice Trade Orbit Building
Plot No 44- A & B
PECHS Block 6
Shahrah-e-Faisal
Phone : (021) 111-426-426, (021) 329-15100, (021) 329-15000
Fax : (021) 34329660
Islamabad
2nd Floor, Savoy Arcade
Plot No.25, F-11 Markaz, Islamabad
Phone: +92 51 8440700
Fax: +92 51 2228372
General Inquiries
Tel: +974-44527970
Fax: +974-44528122
Address
IBM Qatar LLC
Level 14, Commercial Bank Plaza, West Bay
P.O. Box 27111
Doha, Qatar
IBM Middle East - FZ LLC Saudi Branch
Address:
IBM Middle East FZ-L.L.C
Saudi Arabia Branch
Kingdom Tower
P.O.Box: 50705
King Fahad Road. Riyadh 11533
Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
General inquiries
Address
IBM South Africa
Private Bag X9907
Sandton
South Africa
2146
(011) 302 7777
General inquiries
Address
IBM Middle East FZ.LLC
Dubai Internet City
IBM Building, 3rd Level
PO Box 27242
Dubai, U.A.E.
IBM Hardware Support
Toll Free: 80004440997
Tel: +44 23 9228 9261
Emergency Phones: +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333
Task ID: TSS@eg.ibm.com
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 599-9-734-1400
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 1-242-302-6200 option 3
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 1-242-302-6200 option3
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 1-242-302-6200 option3
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 599-9-737-0360
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670
Software
Tel: 1 303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 1-876-926-3170 Option 3
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 1-868-624-5111 - Option 3
Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414
Hardware
Tel: 1-242-302-6200
Software
Toll Free: 1-800-IBM-SERV (1-800-426-7378)
Tel: 1 303-939-1414
Hardware
Toll Free: 1-800-IBM-SERV (1-800-426-7378)
Tel: 1-919-884-3475