Home Contact Global Contact IBM
Get answers to questions about products, sales, support and everything else IBM.
Person sitting in an office, smiling while working on a laptop computer
Support IBM Support

Receive help from our tech experts and check the status of a support case.

 IBM Documentation

Search IBM product documentation.

 Product fixes

Fix Central provides fixes and updates for your software, hardware, and operating system.

 Developer resources

Open source projects, knowledge resources, and developer advocates are ready to help. What will you create?

 IBM Community

Connect with other developers via forums, blogs, files and face-to-face networking.

 IBM Partner Support Desk

Get personalized, proactive support to navigate Partner Plus Programs.

 Customer support

Find support for contracts, orders, and invoices in your country or region.
Sales Contact IBM sales

Questions about our products? Ready to purchase? Reach out to our sales team for assistance.
IBM Careers IBM Careers

Discover what it's like to work at IBM and view the current job opportunities.
Learn Learn

IBM Training and certifications offer you the ability to earn credentials to demonstrate your expertise.
Business partners IBM Partner Plus

Explore how partners are transforming the way business is done by leveraging IBM solutions to grow their business and solve client problems.
Additional resources Investor relations

Learn how IBM is positioned to lead as we enter the era of hybrid cloud.

 MyIBM ID

Log in to access your account, services, and support options.

 Media relations

View announcements, media contacts and press tools.

 Privacy

Contact the IBM Chief Privacy Office for questions regarding privacy.

 Corporate responsibility

See how IBM and IBMers are making a difference in communities around the world.

 Popular trials

Looking to try out a product, like SPSS? Explore our trials page.

 Employment verification process

Employment verification for active and former IBMers.

Contact information Corporate address


1 New Orchard Road
Armonk, New York 10504-1722
United States

 Contact HR Phone numbers

General:
Toll Free: 1-800-426-4968

Shopping assistance:
Toll Free: 1-888-746-7426

Directory assistance:
914-499-1900

Software:
Toll Free: 1-800-426–7378
Tel: +1-303-939-1414

Hardware:
Toll Free: 1-800-426–7378
Tel: +1-303-939-1414

 Follow IBM

LinkedIn (link resides outside ibm.com)

X  (link resides outside ibm.com)

Instagram (link resides outside ibm.com)

Search for geography-specific contact information.

 Accessibility:

IBM is committed to equal access for people of all abilities.

IBM Accessibility

Client complaints:

Submit an issue to be reviewed by the IBM Complaint Management Organization

Asia Pacific

Australia
Contact IBM
Bangladesh
Contact IBM
Bhutan

General inquiries

Tel: 1800-418-1000 1
+65-6418-1000 2
Fax: +65-6418-2000

Address
IBM Singapore Pte. Ltd.
7 Changi Business Park Central 1
IBM Place
Singapore 486072

 British Indian Ocean Territory
Contact IBM
Brunei Darussalam

General inquiries
Tel: +60-3-2301-8888
Fax: +60-3-7727-2188

Address
Malaysia Head Office IBM Malaysia Sdn Bhd
19th Floor, Plaza IBM
No. 8, First Avenue,
Persiaran Bandar Utama
47800 Petaling Jaya
Selangor Darul Ehsan

Software
Call us toll free: 673 801 1057IDD: +603-7711 7920

Hardware
Call us toll free: 673 801 1057

 Cambodia

Tel: +60-3-2301-8888

Malaysia Head Office IBM Malaysia Sdn Bhd
19th Floor, Plaza IBM
No. 8, First Avenue,
Persiaran Bandar Utama
47800 Petaling Jaya
Selangor Darul Ehsan

Technical Support Line
Tel: 1800-88-8558

Information Management and WebSphere
Tel: 1800 888 558

 China
Contact IBM
Cook Islands

Tel: 0800 801 800 (within New Zealand)
+61 2 9407 9345 (international)

IBM New Zealand Limited
Auckland
12 Madden Street
Auckland 1010
 
Wellington
40 Bowen Street
Wellington 6011
 
Christchurch
Suite 135 Level 1
293 Durham Street
Christchurch 8013

Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Hardware                          
Toll: +61-2-94079393

 Fiji

Tel: 0800 801 800 (within New Zealand)
+61 2 9407 9345 (international)

IBM New Zealand Limited
Auckland
12 Madden Street
Auckland 1010
 
Wellington
40 Bowen Street
Wellington 6011
 
Christchurch
Suite 135 Level 1
293 Durham Street
Christchurch 8013

Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Hardware                          
Toll: +61-2-94079393

 French Polynesia

Adresse de l’entreprise :
IBM Tahiti
Centre PAOFAI 
Boulebard Pomare
Entrée BC / 2ème étage
BP 527, 98713 PAPEETE
TAHITI

Numéro de téléphone 
Service commercial :
Tel : +689 40.50.85.50

Accessibilité :
IBM s'engage à garantir l'égalité d'accès pour toutes les personnes, quelles que soient leurs capacités.

Accessibilité IBM 

Réclamations clients :
Soumettre une réclamation au Bureau en charge de la gestion des réclamations IBM

Contact IBM
Guam
Contact IBM
Hong Kong S.A.R. of China

General
Tel: +852-2825-6222

Software
Call us toll free: +852-8205-8288 or +86-755-84485207(if not dial from Hong Kong)

Hardware
Call us toll free: +852-8205-8233 or +86-755-84485206(if not dial from Hong Kong)

IBM China/Hong Kong Limited
10/F PCCW Tower
Taikoo Place
979 King's Road
Quarry Bay
Hong Kong

 India
Contact IBM
Indonesia
Contact IBM
Japan
Contact IBM
Kiribati

Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Contact IBM
Korea Republic of

IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +82-2-1588-5801

Contact IBM
Lao People's Democratic Republic

Tel: + 84 4 3946 2021 (Hanoi),
+ 84 8 3520 2099 (Hochiminh City)

IBM Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Level 2, Pacific Place Bldg
83B Ly Thuong Kiet St., Hoan Kiem Dist.,
Hanoi
Vietnam 10000

 Macao S.A.R. of China

General
Tel: +853 82946388

Software
Call us toll free: +853-65371171 or +86-755-84485263 (if not dial from Macau)

Hardware
Call us toll free: +853-65371171 or +86-755-84485263 (if not dial from Macau)

IBM World Trade Corporation
Level 20, AIA Tower,
251A-301 Avenida Comercial,
Macau

 Malaysia

Tel: +60-3-2301-8888

Malaysia Head Office IBM Malaysia Sdn Bhd
19th Floor, Plaza IBM
No. 8, First Avenue,
Persiaran Bandar Utama
47800 Petaling Jaya
Selangor Darul Ehsan

Software
Call us toll free:1800 81 8823
IDD: +603-7711 7920

Hardware
Call us toll free:1800 81 8823
IDD: +603-7711 7920

 Maldives
Contact IBM
Marshall Islands

Software
Toll: 919-864-3512

Hardware
Toll: 919-864-3512

Contact IBM
Mongolia
Contact IBM
Nauru

Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Contact IBM
Nepal
Contact IBM
New Caledonia

Adresse de l’entreprise :
IBM Nouvelle Calédonie
33, rue de Sébastopol
BP 564, NOUMEA 98845
NOUVELLE CALEDONIE

Numéro de téléphone 
Service commercial :
Tel : +687-27.23.78

Accessibilité :
IBM s'engage à garantir l'égalité d'accès pour toutes les personnes, quelles que soient leurs capacités.

Accessibilité IBM 

Réclamations clients :
Soumettre une réclamation au Bureau en charge de la gestion des réclamations IBM

Contact IBM
New Zealand

General inquiries
Tel: 0800 801 800 (within New Zealand)
+61 2 9407 9345 (international)

IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll Free: 0800-733-222
Toll: +61-2-94079393

IBM New Zealand Limited
Auckland
12 Madden Street
Auckland 1010
 
Wellington
40 Bowen Street
Wellington 6011
 
Christchurch
Suite 135 Level 1
293 Durham Street
Christchurch 8013

 Norfolk Island
Contact IBM
Northern Mariana Islands
Contact IBM
Palau
Contact IBM
Papua New Guinea

Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Contact IBM
Philippines

Tel: +63-2-995-2426 ( 995-2 IBM )

IBM Building
2nd-4th Floors IBM Plaza
8 Eastwood Avenue
Eastwood City Cyberpark
E. Rodriguez - Jr. Avenue
1110 Libis - Quezon City
Philippines

Software
Call us toll free: 1800 1853 2233
63282993926 (local DID)
IDD: 603-7711 7922

Hardware
Call us toll free: 1800 1853 2233
63282993926 (local DID)
IDD: 603-7711 7922

 Samoa
Contact IBM
Singapore

Tel: 1800-418-1000 OR
+65-6418-1000

IBM Singapore Pte. Ltd.
7 Changi Business Park Central 1
IBM Place
Singapore 486072

Software
Call us toll free (within Singapore): 800-852-6826
IDD: +603-7711 7924

Hardware
Call us toll free (within Singapore): 800-852-6826
IDD: +603-7711 7924

 Solomon Islands
Contact IBM
Sri Lanka

Tel: +94-11-2493-517

IBM World Trade Corporation
48, Navam Mawatha
Colombo 2
Sri Lanka

 Taiwan

General
Tel: +886-2-8723-8888

Hardware
0800-055-055/02-2176-9163

Software
0800-016-888 #2#4

IBM Taiwan Corporation
3F, No.7
Shong-Ren Rd.
Taipei
Taiwan

 Thailand

Tel: +66-2-273-0041

IBM Thailand Co., Ltd.
IBM Building
388 Phaholyothin Road
Bangkok 10400
Thailand

Software
Call us toll free: 0018008522282
IDD: 603-7711 7925

Hardware
Call us toll free: 0018008522282
IDD: 603-7711 7925

 Tonga

Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Contact IBM
Tuvalu

Software
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Hardware
Toll: +61-2-94079393

Contact IBM
Vanuatu
Contact IBM
Vietnam

 

Hanoi:
IBM Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Level 12, Tower 2, Capital Place Bldg,
No. 29 Lieu Giai, Ngoc Khanh Ward, Ba Dinh Dist.,
Hanoi 100000
Vietnam
Tel: + 84 4 3946 2021

Ho Chi Minh:
IBM Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Floor 3B, Saigon Trade Center Bldg,
No. 37 Ton Duc Thang, Dist.1,
Ho Chi Minh City 700000
Vietnam
Tel: + 84 8 3520 2099

Software
Call us toll free: 1206 0101
Call us toll free (Calling via Viettel): 12280939
Call us toll free (Calling via VNPT): 120852334
IDD: 603-7711 7923

Hardware
Call us toll free: 1206 0101
Call us toll free (Calling via Viettel): 12280939
Call us toll free (Calling via VNPT): 120852334
IDD: 603-7711 7923

 Wallis and Futuna
Contact IBM

Europe

Albania
Contact IBM
Andorra

Adresse de l'entreprise
Compagnie IBM France
17 avenue de l'Europe
92275 Bois-Colombes Cedex

Numéros de téléphone
Service commercial :

+33 805 54 20 07
Lundi - Vendredi
9:00 - 17:00

IBM Support Matériel et Logiciel
+33 810 631 213

Accessibilité :
IBM s'engage à garantir l'égalité d'accès pour toutes les personnes, quelles que soient leurs capacités.

Accessibilité IBM

Réclamations clients :
Soumettre une réclamation au Bureau en charge de la gestion des réclamations IBM

Contact IBM
Armenia
Contact IBM
Austria

General inquiries
Tel: +43-1-21145-0
Fax: +43-1-2160886
E-mail: gsc@at.ibm.com

Shopping
Tel: +43-1-21145-0

IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +43 81 000 0225
Alt Tel: +49 703 464 095 42

Address
IBM Österreich Internationale Büromaschinen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Obere Donaustrasse 95
A-1020 Wien
Austria

Impressum/Offenlegung
Offenlegung gemäß §§ 24, 25 Mediengesetz und Informationen gemäß § 5 ECG

Medieninhaber, Herausgeber und Hersteller:
IBM Österreich Internationale Büromaschinen Gesellschaft m.b.H.

Sitz: Wien

Anschrift: Obere Donaustraße 95, 1020 Wien

Telefon: +43-1-21145-0

Fax: +43-1-2160886

E-Mail: gsc@at.ibm.com

Website-Adresse: https://www.ibm.com/de-de

Firmenbuchnummer: FN 80000y

Firmenbuchgericht: Handelsgericht Wien

Umsatzsteuer-Identifikationsnummer: ATU 36829900

Kammerzugehörigkeit: Wirtschaftskammer Wien

Gewerberechtliche Vorschriften: Gewerbeordnung (GewO; siehe BGBl Nr. 194/1994 in der jeweils geltenden Fassung)

Geschäftsführer: Marco Porak

Aufsichtsrat: Wolfgang Wendt, Dr. Andreas Buchelt, Gabriel Schwarenthorer, Agnes Heftberger, Thomas Gödel, Markus Fabian

Gesellschafter: IBM Deutschland GmbH (100%)

Gesellschafter der IBM Deutschland GmbH:
IBM Central Holding GmbH, Deutschland (89,35%)
IBM World Trade Corp., USA (10,65%)

Gesellschafter der IBM Central Holding GmbH: IBM Canada Investments B.V., Niederlande (100%)

Gesellschafter der IBM Canada Investments B.V.: IBM International Group B.V., Niederlande (100%)

Gesellschafter der IBM International Group B.V.: IBM World Trade Investments B.V., Niederlande (100%)

Gesellschafter der IBM World Trade Investments B.V.:
IBM World Trade Corp., USA (20%)
IBM Corporation, USA (80%)
Gesellschafter der IBM World Trade Corp.: IBM Corporation, USA (100%)

Unternehmensgegenstand:
(1.) Geschäftliche Betätigung auf den Gebieten der Informationserfassung und -übertragung sowie der Informations- und Textverarbeitung durch die Entwicklung, Herstellung, Ein- und Ausfuhr, Vermietung, den Vetrieb sowie die Reparatur und Wartung von sowie jeglichen Handel mit (a) Informationserfassungs-, Informationsübertragungs- und Informationsverarbeitungs- maschinen und -systemen, (b) Programmen, (c) Textmaschinen und Systemen der Textverarbeitung wie z.B. Schreibmaschinen, Diktier- und Kopiergeräten, (d) Datenträgern, anderen Zusatzgeräten und sonstigem Zubehör und Büroartikeln;
(2.) Ausübung des Gewerbes des Handelsagenten;
(3.) Erbringung von Dienstleistungen in der automatischen Datenverarbeitung und Informationstechnik;
(4.) Beratung über und Schulung für die Anwendung und Nutzung der in Ziffer 1 genannten Erzeugnisse sowie die Durchführung von Leistungen jeglicher Art im Zusammenhang mit der Anwendung und Benutzung dieser Erzeugnisse;
(5.) Ausübung des Gewerbes der Drucker;
(6.) Buchhandel;
(7.) Übernahme und Durchführung von Forschungs- und Entwicklungsarbeiten und -aufträgen, die Beteiligung an Forschungs- und Entwicklungsarbeiten einschlägiger Betriebe und Institutionen sowie der Erwerb und die Verwertung von Erfindungen, seien sie schutzfähig oder nicht;
(8.) Erzeugung, der Vertrieb, die Vermittlung und Verwertung aller im Verkehr stehenden Sachen und Gegenstände;
(9.) Vornahme geschäftlicher Tätigkeiten aufgrund von Werkverträgen;
(10.) Ausübung des Gast- und Schankgewerbes in der Betriebsform von Werksküchen und Kantinen;
(11.) Durchführung sonstiger Handelsgeschäfte, soweit sie mit den in Ziffer 1 bis 10 bezeichneten Tätigkeiten unmittelbar oder mittelbar zusammenhängen sowie die Durchführung aller Tätigkeiten zur Förderung der vorangeführten Geschäfte;
(12.) Beteiligung an in- oder ausländischen Unternehmen gleicher oder ähnlicher Art;
(13.) Errichtung von Unterstützungseinrichtungen für die Mitarbeiter und ehemaligen Mitarbeiter des Unternehmens beziehungsweise für deren Angehörige;
(14.) Ausübung des Gewerbes der Elektroinstallation der Unterstufe.

Grundlegende Richtung:
Die Website und die über die Website abrufbaren Newsletter dienen der Information über Aktivitäten und Entwicklungen der IBM, ihrer Produkte und sonstiger IBM Leistungen.

 Azerbaijan
Contact IBM
Belgium

General inquiries
Tel: 02 339 3333
Tel outside Belgium: +32 2 339 3333

E-mail: blueline@be.ibm.com

Sales
Tel: 02 339 4242
Tel outside Belgium: +32 2 339 4242

IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: 07 879 0088
Tel outside Belgium: +32 7 879 0088

Address
IBM Belgium BV/SRL
Avenue du Bourget / Bourgetlaan 42
B-1130 Brussels
Belgium

 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Contact IBM
Bulgaria

General inquiries
+359-2-400-9100

E-mail: IBM_Customer_Support_Bulgaria@bg.ibm.com

Shopping
Tel: +359-2-973-3171

IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +359 2 969 3650
Alt. Tel: +359 2 973 3199

Address
IBM Bulgaria EOOD 1592 Sofia,
Iskar Region 64 Christopher Columbus Blvd – Sofia Airport Center Building A02
Bulgaria

Whistleblowing Policy_IBM Bulgaria_updated_September 2023

Whistleblowing Report Form_CPDP approved_BG version

Whistleblowing Report Form_CPDP approved_ENG version

 Croatia

General inquiries
Tel: +385-1-630-8100
Fax: +385-1-611-1119
E-mail: info@hr.ibm.com

Shopping
Tel: +385-1-630-8100

Technical Support
Tel: +385-1-6110-095
Tel: Free Toll 0800-0426
E-mailCroatia.Control.Center@hr.ibm.com

Address
IBM Croatia
Josipa Marohnića 1 
10000 Zagreb
Croatia

 Cyprus

General inquiries
Tel: +357-22-841100
Fax: +357-22-666372

Shopping
Tel: +357-22-841100

Address
IBM SEMEA S.p.A. Cyprus Branch
42-44 Grivas Dighenis Avenue
Nicosia
Cyprus

Technical Services
Tel: +357-22-841111

 Czech Republic

General inquiries
Technical Support
Tel: +420 272 131 316
E-mail:  servis@cz.ibm.com

Address
IBM Česká republika, spol. s r. o.
V Parku 2294/4
148 00 Praha 4 Chodov

WHISTLEBLOWING – INTERNAL REPORTING CHANNEL
IBM ČR - Whistleblowing - Vnitřní oznamovací systém

 

 Denmark

General inquiries
Tel: +45-4524-0000
E-mail: InfoDenmark@ibm.com

Shopping
Tel: Toll Free: 00800-7589-8783

IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +45 70 10 51 50

Address
IBM Danmark ApS
Sundkrogsgade 11
2100 Copenhagen Ø
Denmark

 Estonia

General inquiries
Tel: +372-6-600-800
E-mail: ibm@ee.ibm.com

Hardware support
Tel: + 372-6-600-856
E-tickets: https://www.ibm.com/mysupport

Address
IBM Eesti OU
Toompuiestee 33a
10149 Tallinn

 Faroe Islands

IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: 45 7010 5150

Contact IBM
Finland

General inquiries
Tel: +358-9-4591
E-mailInfo.Finland@ibm.com

IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +358 945-94260

Visiting Address
Oy IBM Finland Ab
Siltasaarenkatu 22
00530 Helsinki
Finland

Mailing Address
Oy IBM Finland Ab
PO Box 265
00101 Helsinki
Finland

Delivery address and assisted entrance
Oy IBM Finland Ab
Toinen linja 7
00530 Helsinki
Finland

 France
Contact IBM
Georgia
Contact IBM
Germany
Contact IBM
Greece

General inquiries
Tel: +30-210-688-1111
Fax: +30-210-680-1300

Shopping
Tel: +30-210-688-1111
Toll Free: 800-11-68220

Address
IBM Hellas S.A.
284, Kifissias Ave
15232 Halandri
Greece

Financial Statements for Greece
Learn about the IBM financial status in Greece.
You can download the financial statements for the years 20212022 and 2023.

Technical Services
Tel: +30-210-688-1910

 Gibraltar
Contact IBM
Greenland
Contact IBM
Hungary

Address
IBM Hungary LLC
Szigony utca 26-32.
H-1083 Budapest
Hungary

P.O. BOX:
Pf. 73.
H-1507 Budapest
Hungary

IBM Hardware Support
Tel: +36 1 777-1368
Tel: +36 1 777-1373
E-mail: szerviz@hu.ibm.com

Whistleblowing report (Visszaélés bejelentése)
ÉVES ENERGETIKAI SZAKREFERENSI JELENTÉS IBM Magyarországi Kft.
ÉVES ENERGETIKAI SZAKREFERENSI JELENTÉS IBM Hungary ISSC Kft.
ÉVES ENERGETIKAI SZAKREFERENSI JELENTÉS IBM DSS

 

 Iceland
Contact IBM
Ireland

General inquiries
Tel: +353-1-815-4000
Fax: +353-1-815-4040
Charges apply1:
1850-401-6012
E-mail: ibmenquire@ie.ibm.com

Shopping
Tel: +353-1-815-4000
1850-205-205

IBM Hardware and Software Support
018811444

Address
IBM Ireland Limited
IBM, WeWork Block D, 2nd Floor Charlemont Exchange,
Charlemont St, Saint Kevin's,
Dublin, D02 VN88
-------------------------------------
IBM Ireland Limited Registered in Ireland with no.: 16226.
Registered Office: Building 2 IBM Technology Campus, Damastown Industrial Park, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

1Charges appear on customer's phone bill.
2For calls made from within Ireland.

 Italy
Contact IBM
Kazakhstan
Contact IBM
Kyrgyzstan
Contact IBM
Latvia

General inquiries
Tel: +371-67-070-300
E-mail: infolv@lv.ibm.com

Hardware support
Tel: +371- 67-070-360
E-mail: SPOC@lv.ibm.com
E-tickets: https://www.ibm.com/mysupport

Address
IBM Latvia SIA
Bauskas street 58A-7, 4th floor
Riga, LV-1004
Latvia

 Liechtenstein
Contact IBM
Lithuania

General inquiries
Tel: +370 5 2786600
E-mail: infolt@lt.ibm.com 


Hardware support
Tel: +370 5 2786602
E-mail: servlt@lt.ibm.com
E-tickets: https://www.ibm.com/mysupport

Address
IBM Lietuva UAB
Seimyniskiu 3
LT-09312 Vilnius
Lithuania

 Luxembourg

General inquiries
Tel: +352 2731 1
E-mail: ibm.luxembourg.sarl@be.ibm.com

IBM Hardware and Software Support
(All Platforms, Operating Systems, WebSphere, Information Management, Cognos, SPSS, Lotus, & Tivoli)
Tel: +352 342 080 8462

Address
IBM LUXEMBOURG S.à r.l.
Building Moiré 6 Boulevard des Lumières
L-4369 Belvaux
Luxembourg

 Malta

General inquiries
Contact: Alberto López Ordóñez
E-mail: lopezordonez@es.ibm.com

 Moldova Republic of
Contact IBM
Monaco

Adresse de l'entreprise
Compagnie IBM France
17 avenue de l'Europe
92275 Bois-Colombes Cedex

Numéros de téléphone
Service commercial :

+33 805 54 20 07
Lundi - Vendredi
9:00 - 17:00

IBM Support Matériel et Logiciel
+33 810 631 213

Accessibilité :
IBM s'engage à garantir l'égalité d'accès pour toutes les personnes, quelles que soient leurs capacités.

Accessibilité IBM
Réclamations clients :
Soumettre une réclamation au Bureau en charge de la gestion des réclamations IBM

Contact IBM
Montenegro
Contact IBM
Netherlands

IBM Hardware and Software Support
Tel: 020 798 0099
Tel outside Netherlands: +31 20 798 0099

IBM Cloud
Web: cloud.ibm.com/unifiedsupport/supportcenter
Call us toll free (international): +1-866-403-7638

Address
IBM Nederland BV
Johan Huizingalaan 765
P.O. Box 9999
1066 VH Amsterdam
Netherlands

 North Macedonia, Republic of
Contact IBM
Norway

General inquiries
Tel: +47 66 99 80 00
E-mail: InfoNorway@uk.ibm.com

Shopping
Tel: +47 66 99 80 00

IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll Free: +47 815 21 550
Alt. Tel: +47 24 055 148 

Visiting / Street address
International Business Machines AS
Sundtkvartalet, Lakkegata 53
0187 Oslo
Norway

Mailing address
International Business Machines AS
Postboks 9267
Grønland
0134 Oslo
Norway

Norwegian Transparency Act Report 2023

 Poland

General inquiries
Office phone: + 48-22-878-6777
Email: cok@pl.ibm.com

All Platforms and Services
Toll: +48-22-878-6999
Toll Free: 0-800-666-999

Support Line/Passport Advantage and IBM Software Maintenance
Toll: +48-22-878-6999
Toll Free: 0-800-666-999

Address
IBM Polska Sp. z o.o.
ul. Krakowiaków 32
02-255 Warszawa

NIP: 526-030-07-24
KRS 0000012941
DUNS No: 422150649

On December 18. 2023, Apptio Poland Sp. z o.o. and IBM Polska Sp. z o.o. agreed the following merger plan: W dniu 18 grudnia 2023 r., Apptio Poland Sp. z o.o. oraz IBM Polska Sp. z o.o. uzgodniły niniejszy plan połączenia:

"Plan Polaczenica"

Tax Strategy

INFORMACJA O REALIZOWANEJ STRATEGII PODATKOWEJ (za okres 1 stycznia 2022 r. – 31 grudnia 2022 r.) W IBM POLSKA SP. Z O.O. INFORMACJA O REALIZOWANEJ STRATEGII PODATKOWEJ (za okres 1 stycznia 2022 r. – 31 grudnia 2022 r.) W IBM BTO BUSINESS CONSULTING SERVICES SP. Z O.O.
Portugal

General inquiries
Tel: +351-21-892-7000
E-mail: ibm_directo@pt.ibm.com

Shopping
Tel: +351-21-892-7168
+351-22-207-1168

IBM Hardware and Software Support
Tel: 808 225 115
Alt Tel: +351 218 927 115

Address
Edifício Oriente
Rua do Mar da China - Lote
1.07.2.3
Parque das Nações
1900-138 Lisboa

 Romania

General inquiries
E-mailinfo@ro.ibm.com

Technical support for Software & Hardware
Tel: +40 21 40 58 500
Tel: +40 745 340 848  (mobile)
Software: rossoft@ro.ibm.com
Hardware: romania.hardware@ro.ibm.com

Address
IBM Romania SRL
Şos. Orhideelor 15D
Building A - The Bridge, 5th floor
060071, Sector 6, Bucureşti, România

Whistleblowing Policy IBM Romania ENG
Whistleblowing Notice IBM Romania RO
Whistleblowing Notice IBM Romania ENG

 San Marino
Contact IBM
Serbia

Address
IBM International Business Machines d.o.o
Bulevar Mihajla Pupina 6
11070 Belgrade
Serbia


General inquiries
Tel: +381-11-201-3500
Fax: +381-11-201-3501
Email: ibmoffice@rs.ibm.com

 

IBM Hardware and Software Support
Tel: +381 11 2013 578
Mobile: +381 63 32 60 52
E-mail: support@rs.ibm.com 

 Slovakia

General inquiries
Tel: +421-2-4954-1111
Fax: +421-2-4954-1122

IBM Software and Hardware-Support:
Tel: +421-2-4954-8888 

Address
IBM Slovensko, spol. s r.o.
Prievozská 2
821 09 Bratislava - mestská časť Ružinov
Slovakia

⚠ IBM recently noticed fraudulent activities in Slovakia referring to sale or purchase of IBM shares via Bitcoin transfers and the unlawful use of the IBM logo. Please be aware that these persons are falsely representing themselves as IBM account managers and are not acting on behalf of IBM.

 Slovenia

General inquiries
Tel: +386-1-3208-600
Toll Free: 080-2600
Fax: +386-1-3208-601
E-mail: info@si.ibm.com

Shopping
Tel: +386-1-3208-600
Toll Free: 080-2600

Address
IBM Slovenija, d.o.o.
Ameriska ulica 8
1000 Ljubljana
Slovenia

IBM Hardware and Software Support:
Tel: +386 1 3208 581
Toll Free (Slovenia only): 080 2617
Mobile: +386 40 456 100
E-mail: podpora@si.ibm.com

Pravilnik o zaščiti prijaviteljev in vzpostavitvi notranje poti za prijavo marec 2024 Regulations on the protection of reporting persons and the establishment of an internal reporting channel March 2024

 Spain
Contact IBM
Sweden

General inquiries
Tel: +46-8-793-1000
E-mail: InfoSweden@ibm.com

IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: +46-771-171040

Address
IBM Svenska AB
164 92 Stockholm
Sweden

 Switzerland

General inquiries
Tel: +41-58-333-4455
Fax: +41-58-333-4040
E-mail: ibmdiro@ch.ibm.com

IBM Software and Hardware Support
Tel: 0800 55 5454
Tel: +41-58-333-6633

Address
IBM Switzerland Ltd
Vulkanstrasse 106
CH-8010 Zurich
Switzerland

Locations
Bussigny
58, rue de l'industrie
CH-1030 Bussigny
Tel: +41-58-333-44 55
Fax: +41-58-333-48 00

Gümligen
Bahnhofstrasse 4
CH-3073 Gümligen
Tel: +41-58-333-44 55
Fax: +41-58-333-25 50

Lugano
Via Balestra 12
CH-6901 Lugano
Tel: +41-58-333-44 55
Fax: +41-58-333-58 00

Les Acacias - Genève
Rue Eugène Marziano 25
CH-1227 Les Acacias - Genève
Tel: +41-58-333-44 55
Fax: +41-58-333-42 00

IBM Research
Säumerstrasse 4
CH-8803 Rüschlikon
Tel: +41-44-724-81 11
Fax: +41-44-724-27 95
https://research.ibm.com/labs/zurich

Impressum
Adresse
IBM Schweiz AG
Vulkanstrasse 106
8048 Zürich
Geschäftsleitung der IBM Schweiz
Dr. Christian Keller

Telefon / Fax
Tel.: +41 (0)58 333 44 55
Fax: +41 (0)58 333 40 40
E-Mail: ibmdiro@ch.ibm.com

 Tajikistan
Contact IBM
Turkey

General inquiries
Tel: +90-212-317-1000


IBM Software and Hardware Support
+90-850-755-4426
cc@tr.ibm.com

Address
IBM Türk Limited Sirketi
Büyükdere Caddesi
Yapi Kredi Plaza
B Blok
Levent
Istanbul 34330
Türkiye

Via Tower İş Merkezi 7/2
Beştepeler Mh. No:70
06510 Söğütözü, Yenimahalle / Ankara
Tel: 0 312 455 48 98

Bilgi Toplumu Hizmetleri
Şirket Türü: Limited Şirket

Mersis Numarası: 0478-0070-1670-0046

Ticaret Unvanı: IBM (International Business Machines) Türk Limited Şirketi

İşletmesinin Merkezi: Levent Mh. Cömert Sk. Yapıkredi Plz.Sit. B Bl.N:1b/5 Beşiktaş/İstanbul

Taahüt Edilen Sermaye Miktarı: 102.100.025,00 TL

Ödenen Sermaye Miktarı: 102.100.025,00 TL

Müdürler:
IBM Italia S.p.A
Işıl Özlem Kılınç Gürtuna

Vergi Dairesi: İstanbul-Büyük Mükellefler Vergi Dairesi

Vergi Numarası: 478 007 0167

Denetçi: Final Bağımsız Denetim Mali Müşavirlik Anonim Şirketi

Adres: İçerenköy Mahallesi, Değirmenyolu Caddesi, 12/1/4B Ataşehir/İstanbul

 Turkmenistan
Contact IBM
Ukraine

General inquiries
Tel: +380 44 501-1888
Fax: +380 44 501-1889

TLS support
Tel: +380 44 391-2200
Tel:  0800 304 263

E-mail: ibm.office@ua.ibm.com  

Address
IBM Ukraine
Horizon Park BC
12 Amosova Str., building 2
Kyiv, 03038
Ukraine

 United Kingdom
Contact IBM
Uzbekistan
Contact IBM

Latin America

Argentina

IBM Hardware and Software Support
(Operating Systems, WebSphere, Information Management, Tivoli and Rational)
Toll: 54-1152867500
Toll Free: 08001220813

Contact IBM
Belize
Contact IBM
Bolivia
Contact IBM
Brazil
Contact IBM
Chile

IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll: 56-22-200-6670
Toll free: 800-171-484

Contact IBM
Colombia

Software
Toll: 57-6013900305
Toll free: 018007522594

Hardware
Toll: 57-6013900305
Toll free: 018007522594

Contact IBM
Costa Rica
Contact IBM
Ecuador

IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll: 593 25004271
Toll free: 1800-001-489

Contact IBM
El Salvador
Contact IBM
Falkland Islands

Software
Tel: 44-8700-101-952

Hardware
Tel: +44-8705-500-900

Contact IBM
French Guiana

Adresse de l’entreprise :
IBM Antilles / Guyane
Centre d’Affaires ACTUALIS
Immeuble SCI FUTUR
44 rue Henri Becquerel
Zone Industrielle Jarry
Baie-Mahault 97122
Guadeloupe

Numéro de téléphone
Service commercial :
Tel : +590 (0) 590 26 90 88

Accessibilité :
IBM s'engage à garantir l'égalité d'accès pour toutes les personnes, quelles que soient leurs capacités.

Accessibilité IBM 

Réclamations clients :
Soumettre une réclamation au Bureau en charge de la gestion des réclamations IBM

Contact IBM
Guatemala
Contact IBM
Guyana
Contact IBM
Honduras
Contact IBM
Nicaragua
Contact IBM
Panama
Contact IBM
Paraguay
Contact IBM
Peru

IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll: 51 16256221
Toll free: 0800-00-838

Contact IBM
Suriname
Contact IBM
Uruguay

IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll: 598 24180263
Toll free: +000 405 29 6731
Lenovo: +000 405 21 0038

Contact IBM
Venezuela

IBM Hardware and Software Support
Toll free: 0800-100-6168

Contact IBM

Middle East and Africa

Afghanistan
Contact IBM
Algeria

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Angola

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Bahrain
Contact IBM
Benin

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Botswana

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Burkina Faso

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Burundi

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Cameroon

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Cape Verde

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Central African Republic

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Chad

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Congo

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Congo, The Democratic Republic of the

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Djibouti

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Egypt

General inquiries
Address
IBM World Trade Corporation, Egypt Branch
Smart Village, Building B144
KM28 . Cairo Alex. Desert Road,
P.O. Box 166 EL Haram - 12577
Giza - Egypt
Sunday - Thursday from 8:00 AM till 18:00 PM  Friday from 8:00 till 16:00   
Tel:  +2 01024675555  , +2 01024679999
Outside above-mentioned Office Hours 
Tel:  +44 23 9228 9261
Emergency Phones:  +2010 246 72222 ,  +2010 246 73333
Task ID:  TSS@eg.ibm.com
IBM Egypt Support contracts
•       Sunday - Thursday from 8:00 AM till 18:00 PM
Friday from 8:00 till 16:00
Tel: +2 01024675555 ,+2 01024679999
•       Outside above-mentioned Office Hours
Tel: +44 23 9228 9261
Emergency Phones: +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333
Task ID: TSS@eg.ibm.com

 Equatorial Guinea

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Eritrea

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Ethiopia

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Gabon

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Gambia

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Ghana

Africa Works Serviced Offices, 4th Floor Stanbic Heights, 215 South Liberation Link
Accra, AA 2344, GH
Building: 01
24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

 Guinea

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Guinea-Bissau

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Israel

TLS
LOGO / SOFTWARE/ LENOVO ISG support _ : +972-3-9142800  /  *6557
Mail: 6557@il.ibm.com

TLS
Lenovo _ ThinkPad support: 1-809-258-990

Address
IBM Israel Ltd
94 shlomo shmeltzer
49527 Petach-Tikva
Israel

More information

Equal Pay Report (Hebrew)
Ivory Coast
Contact IBM
Jordan
Contact IBM
Kenya

General inquiries IBM Kenya Office
Address:
IBM East Africa
4th Floor, Atrium Building
Corner Chaka & Lenana Road
Kilimani, Nairobi
P.O Box 35475 00200
Nairobi, Kenya
Telephone: +254 20 515 3000

 Kuwait
Contact IBM
Lebanon
Contact IBM
Lesotho

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Liberia

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Madagascar

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Malawi

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Mali

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Mauritania

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Mauritius
Contact IBM
Mayotte
Contact IBM
Morocco

General inquiries
Casablanca: +212 5 22 50 90 35 or +212 5 22 50 90 19

Address
IBM Maroc
Casablanca Nearshore Park
Shore 19
1100 Bd Al Qods – Quartier Sidi Maârouf
20270 CASABLANCA – Maroc

 Mozambique

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Namibia

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Niger

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Nigeria

17 A Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Eti-Osa 106104
Lagos, LA 106104, NG
Building: M8O
Floor: 04
Office: W01
24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

 Oman
Contact IBM
Pakistan

 Address

Karachi
1st & 2nd Floors
Nice Trade Orbit Building
Plot No 44- A & B
PECHS Block 6
Shahrah-e-Faisal
Phone : (021) 111-426-426, (021) 329-15100, (021) 329-15000
Fax : (021) 34329660​

Islamabad
2nd Floor, Savoy Arcade
Plot No.25, F-11 Markaz, Islamabad
Phone: +92 51 8440700
Fax: +92 51 2228372

 Palestinian Territory
Contact IBM
Qatar

General Inquiries
Tel: +974-44527970
Fax: +974-44528122

Address
IBM Qatar LLC
Level 14, Commercial Bank Plaza, West Bay
P.O. Box 27111
Doha, Qatar

 Réunion

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Rwanda

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Sao Tome and Principe

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Saudi Arabia

IBM Middle East - FZ LLC Saudi Branch
Address:
IBM Middle East FZ-L.L.C
Saudi Arabia Branch
Kingdom Tower
P.O.Box: 50705
King Fahad Road. Riyadh 11533
Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

 Senegal

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Seychelles

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Sierra Leone

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Somalia

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
South Africa

General inquiries
Address
IBM South Africa
Private Bag X9907
Sandton
South Africa
2146

(011) 302 7777

 Swaziland

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Tanzania

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Togo

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free : 00212522509019 and 00212522509035
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Tunisia

Lot B17, Centre Urbain Nord, Tunis
Tunis, 11 1080, TN
Building: L5G
24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

 Uganda

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
United Arab Emirates

General inquiries
Address
IBM Middle East FZ.LLC
Dubai Internet City
IBM Building, 3rd Level
PO Box 27242
Dubai, U.A.E.

IBM Hardware Support
Toll Free: 80004440997
Tel: +44 23 9228 9261
Emergency Phones: +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333
Task ID: TSS@eg.ibm.com

 Yemen
Contact IBM
Zambia

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM
Zimbabwe

24 x 7 monitored Task ID :MENARRC@eg.ibm.com & TSS@eg.ibm.com
Toll Free :+442392289261
EMG Phone : +2010 246 72222, +2010 246 73333

Contact IBM

North America

Anguilla

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670

Contact IBM
Antigua and Barbuda

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670

Contact IBM
Aruba

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 599-9-734-1400

Contact IBM
Bahamas

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 1-242-302-6200  option 3

Contact IBM
Barbados

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670

Contact IBM
Bermuda

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 1-242-302-6200  option3

Contact IBM
British Virgin Islands

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670

Contact IBM
Canada
Contact IBM
Cayman Islands

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 1-242-302-6200  option3

Contact IBM
Curacao

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 599-9-737-0360

Contact IBM
Dominica

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670

Contact IBM
Dominican Republic
Contact IBM
Grenada

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670

Contact IBM
Guadeloupe

Adresse de l’entreprise :
IBM Antilles / Guyane
Centre d’Affaires ACTUALIS
Immeuble SCI FUTUR
44 rue Henri Becquerel
Zone Industrielle Jarry
Baie-Mahault 97122
Guadeloupe

Numéro de téléphone
Service commercial :
Tel : +590 (0) 590 26 90 88

Accessibilité :
IBM s'engage à garantir l'égalité d'accès pour toutes les personnes, quelles que soient leurs capacités.

Accessibilité IBM 

Réclamations clients :
Soumettre une réclamation au Bureau en charge de la gestion des réclamations IBM

Contact IBM
Haiti
Contact IBM
Jamaica

Software
Tel: 1 303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 1-876-926-3170  Option 3

Contact IBM
Martinique

Adresse de l’entreprise :
IBM Antilles / Guyane
Centre d’Affaires ACTUALIS
Immeuble SCI FUTUR
44 rue Henri Becquerel
Zone Industrielle Jarry
Baie-Mahault 97122
Guadeloupe

Numéro de téléphone
Service commercial :
Tel : +590 (0) 590 26 90 88

Accessibilité :
IBM s'engage à garantir l'égalité d'accès pour toutes les personnes, quelles que soient leurs capacités.

Accessibilité IBM 

Réclamations clients :
Soumettre une réclamation au Bureau en charge de la gestion des réclamations IBM

Contact IBM
Mexico
Contact IBM
Montserrat

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670

Contact IBM
Saint Kitts and Nevis

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670

Contact IBM
Saint Lucia

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670

Contact IBM
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 246-426-0670

Contact IBM
Trinidad and Tobago

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 1-868-624-5111 - Option 3

Contact IBM
Turks and Caicos Islands

Software
Tel: 1-303-939-1414

Hardware
Tel: 1-242-302-6200

Contact IBM
U.S. Virgin Islands

Software
Toll Free: 1-800-IBM-SERV (1-800-426-7378)
Tel: 1 303-939-1414

Hardware
Toll Free: 1-800-IBM-SERV (1-800-426-7378)
Tel: 1-919-884-3475

Contact IBM
United States
Contact IBM
Still not finding what you need?
IBM Support

Find information and documentation for IBM products and services.

 Learn more IBM Sales

Shop software, hardware and services from IBM and our providers.

 Learn more General inquiries

Complete a contact form to submit a question.

 Learn more