What is a virtual desktop?

Building and configuring virtual desktops that can support multiple user workstations is complicated and it typically requires software that is written and installed by a third-party client. The virtual desktop can be customized or built according to that company's particular needs and specifications.

A virtual desktop is a piece of customized infrastructure, as generated by various virtual desktop providers. Some of the most popular creators of virtual desktops are Citrix (and its VDI Solutions product), Microsoft (Azure) and VMware (Horizon).

Regardless of proprietor, the steps that are involved in creating virtual desktop infrastructure are roughly similar. First, the virtual desktop provider builds a virtual machine to be hosted on-premises or within cloud computing environments by using desktop virtualization software that essentially clones the company’s hardware.

When a virtual desktop is installed on-premises, a piece of software that is known as a hypervisor is created to manage the real-time process of simultaneously enabling multiple users to access the virtual desktop. If a virtual desktop is installed in cloud environments, the hypervisor and all of the infrastructure are re-created in the cloud, where the virtual machine can be fully accessed.

Computing resources are governed and allocated by either the hypervisor or the public cloud, depending on whether the virtual desktop is being operated on-premises or through a public cloud account (such as FreeBSD, Linux or Microsoft Windows 10).