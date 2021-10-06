What is desktop as a service (DaaS)?

The desktops run in virtual machines that are hosted on compute, storage and network infrastructure managed by the cloud provider. Users can access their desktop environment from a wide variety of devices, including PCs, laptops, tablets and some smartphones.

Many organizations are looking for an alternative to the traditional desktop deployment model, in which IT administrators install an operating system and applications on every employee device. With that model, administrators often spend too much time and money to install software, manage upgrades and updates and secure the devices.

The traditional desktop deployment model is also a poor fit for an increasingly mobile and remote workforce. Employees today frequently work remotely and while traveling—and they use a wide variety of devices, including desktops, laptops and mobile devices. Organizations must provide a strong and consistent user experience across all of those devices to maximize remote and mobile productivity. This approach enables workers to easily access the same applications and data regardless of the device they use.

As organizations choose new approaches for delivering applications and data, security must be a top priority. Organizations must make sure that data does not fall into the wrong hands, even if a device is lost or stolen.

A DaaS model could be the solution. With the right DaaS offering, your organization can give users convenient, consistent access to applications and data across devices, safeguard sensitive information, streamline administration and reduce expenditures.