JVM vs. JRE vs. JDK: What’s the difference?

Java virtual machine, or JVM, loads, verifies, and runs Java bytecode. It is known as the interpreter or the core of the Java programming language because it runs Java programming.

The role of JVM in Java

JVM is responsible for converting bytecode to machine-specific code and is necessary in both JDK and JRE. It is also platform-dependent and performs many functions, including memory management and security. In addition, JVM can run programs that are written in other programming languages that have been converted to Java bytecode.

Java Native Interface (JNI) is often referred to in connection with JVM. JNI is a programming framework that enables Java code running in JVM to communicate with (that is, to call and be called by) applications that are associated with a piece of hardware and specific operating system platform. These applications are called native applications and can often be written in other languages. Native methods are used to move native code written in other languages into a Java application.

JVM components

JVM consists of three main components or subsystems: