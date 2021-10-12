What is the Java Runtime Environment (JRE)?

The JRE is one of three interrelated components for developing and running Java programs. The other two components are as follows:

The Java Development Kit, or JDK, is a set of tools for developing Java applications. Developers choose JDKs by Java version and by package or edition—Java Enterprise Edition (Java EE), Java Special Edition (Java SE) or Java Mobile Edition (Java ME). Every JDK always includes a compatible JRE because running a Java program is part of the process of developing a Java program.





The Java Virtual Machine, or JVM, runs live Java applications. Every JRE includes a default JRE, but developers can choose another that meets the specific resource needs of their applications.

The JRE combines Java code created by using the JDK with the necessary libraries required to run it on a JVM and then creates an instance of the JVM that runs the resulting program. JVMs are available for multiple operating systems, and programs created with the JRE run on all of them. In this way, the Java Runtime Environment is what enables a Java program to run in any operating system without modification.

You can download the JDK, including a compatible JRE, from Oracle.