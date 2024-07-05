To help organizations looking for the most reliable and cost-effective way to support mission-critical JavaTM applications, IBM offers support for OpenJDK, an open-source implementation backed by the industry and the developer community.
IBM® Runtimes for Business provides commercial support for open-source Java runtime environments, plus monitoring and management capabilities for Java applications.
You choose which deployments require support from IBM’s best-in-class worldwide support team.
IBM Runtimes for Business supports the Eclipse OpenJ9 JVM, which delivers faster startup and ramp-up times.
IBM recognizes the Java JDK as critical for business applications across numerous runtime platforms.
Diagnose problems quickly and improve service quality.
IBM Runtimes for Business supports OpenJDK 8, OpenJDK 11, OpenJDK 17 and OpenJDK 21 binaries distributed by Eclipse Adoptium (Temurin) and IBM (Semeru Runtimes).
IBM Runtimes for Business supports either the Eclipse OpenJ9 or HotSpot JVM-based OpenJDK binaries distributed by Eclipse Adoptium (Temurin) and IBM (Semeru Runtimes).
IBM Runtimes for Business supports IcedTea-Web when installed as an optional component for OpenJDK 8 only. IcedTea-Web has capabilities equivalent to Java Web Start.
No. IBM products that bundle a Java runtime, such as IBM WebSphere® Application Server, already include support for the embedded Java runtime. No additional support or licensing is required for these Java runtimes.
Yes. When submitting a ticket, always reference the product name "Runtimes for Business" to ensure your problem is routed to the correct IBM support team for investigation and resolution.
No. OpenJDK remains free to use.
No. You pay only for those servers and workstations for which you want support. Note: IBM products that bundle a Java runtime already include support for the embedded Java runtime. No additional support or licensing is required for Java runtimes acquired as part of these products.
No. You choose which OpenJDK runtime environments you want IBM to support, whether they are running on a desktop or on a server.
Yes. Security patches and updates are made available at no cost by the respective projects.
Support hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (or normal country business hours, excluding national or statutory holidays, in your time zone). Coverage for severity level 1 problems is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year.
Two business hours. Note: The response target is the IBM Support team's objective to respond to your high-severity support request. In some cases, the initial response could result in a resolution of your request, or it will formulate what additional actions are required to achieve technical resolution of your request.
No.
Yes.
